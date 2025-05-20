Charity calls for supporters to sponsor Funny Woman Nicole

By day Nicole is a Volunteer Coordinator at YWCA Yorkshire - by night, Nicole has signed up to be funny for money!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Never one to shy away from a challenge, next month, Nicole will be making her debut appearance as a stand-up comedian at the Leadmill Sheffield. It's the kind of thing that would absolutely terrify most people, and rightly so, but as ever, Nicole is taking it in her stride as she explains; “Well I just thought, people often laugh when I speak, so I might as well raise some money doing it!”

A natural performer, Nicole has been part of an award-winning community choir for ten years, has taken part in a flash mob in Rotherham town centre, and has even performed poetry on stage and to camera for the YWCA Yorkshire Listening Project; helping us to share women’s untold and misunderstood stories. A live comedy act is certainly next level fear-facing though and if ever there was a woman that could withstand the nerves in the name of charity – it’s Nicole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole will be attending comedy school for eight weeks ahead of the act. All the material will be her own and this will be the first time it will be shared with a live audience. Nicole is using the gig as an opportunity to raise money for women and children in South Yorkshire who are experiencing domestic abuse, homelessness and financial hardship. You can sponsor Nicole through her Just Giving Page. Every little bit counts so please consider supporting whatever you can afford. All money raised through the Just Giving page will be used by YWCA Yorkshire to support women, children and families in Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

Funny woman Nicole.

And if you want to buy tickets to watch Nicole’s comedy gig, you can do that too. Nicole will be joining other amateur comedians who have taken up the challenge to be funny in a bid to raise money for good causes. Join them from 5pm on 22 June at the Leadmill Sheffield.