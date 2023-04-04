Celebrating the life and songs of a music legend - the definitive Burt Bacharach songbook

Who doesn't love the music of Burt Bacharach?

The Definitive Burt Bacharach Songbook

You'll be amazed at how many fabulous tunes were written by the maestro of music, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

This concert, fronted by the vocals of John Reilly and arranged by musical director Lewis Nitikman, was intended to be a celebration of all of these songs, but will now also be to honour the life of this music legend.

Following hugely successful concerts around the country, including re-opening Sheffield City Hall with a sold out show in September 2021, Britain’s finest song writers and session musicians are happy to be back in the Ballroom, to perform their ‘Definitive Burt Bacharach’ show.

This is a sophisticated master class in melody, honouring not only the fantastic tunes, but also now celebrating the life of the writer of one of America’s greatest songbooks for artistes such as Dionne Warwick, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Gene Pitney, The Carpenters and so many more.

Atlantic recording artist John, voice of Boy on a Dolphin and the Acoustic Angels, fronts this concert with his spiritual and soulful vocals and with hand-picked world class session players who usually back artists such as Paul Carrack and Take That.

Female vocals are elegantly performed by Miss Rachel Raynor and the Musical Director overseeing this dazzling non-stop parade of classic songs is Canadian pianist and composer Lewis Nitikman.

It's a fabulous feel good evening of wonderful timeless tunes, which leaves the audience up on their feet and shouting for more !!

Sheffield City Hall Ballroom. Sunday, August 6 at 7.30pm.