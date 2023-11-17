Celebrating Christmas with Lost Chord UK Choir of Hope
The Choir of Hope is one of the latest projects from the South Yorkshire music and dementia charity and was the brainchild of Sally Glennon, a Lost Chord UK professional musician and trustee, aimed specifically at people who have experienced bereavement.
The ten hour-long sessions, presented by Sally and fellow Lost Chord UK musicians Luke Carver Goss and Gary Hammond and Anne-Marie Wilcock, gave people the chance to come together to learn songs, write songs, share songs, make new friends and build a support network.
Its pilot series proved so popular that a second set of sessions was launched, giving more people than ever the chance to be touched by the power of great music.
And now the Choir of Hope will share that musical experience with the special Concert of Thanksgiving, which comes to St Gerard’s Church in Thrybergh on December 6 at 7pm, when guests will include the Mayor of Rotherham, Coun Robert Taylor.
The evening will also include refreshments and a fundraising raffle as part of the evening
Tickets to the concert are free but limited and are available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lcuk-choir-of-hope-concert-of-thanksgiving-tickets-759694886857?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
To find out more about Lost Chord UK and the Choir of Hope concert visit lost-chord.org.uk