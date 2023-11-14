The Victoria Hall in Sheffield welcomes the Season of Goodwill with an evening of Christmas Praise on December 7.

The special Festive celebration in the iconic Norfolk Street venue’s spectacular main hall is being hosted by Cliff College, whose principal, the Rev Ashley Cooper, is the new chair of trustees for The Foundry Sheffield, the charitable organisation that runs the hall.

Special musical guests for the free evening - with refreshments included - will include the Salvation Army Brass Band, adding their distinctive sound to the selection of carols and seasonal favourites.

“We look forward to welcoming guests for what we believe will be an unforgettable evening of festive joy and Christmas praise in the city,” said The Foundry Sheffield chief executive Rose Durant.

“Get ready to immerse yourself in the spirit of Christmas as we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.”

The evening is free but guests are advised to book at allevents.in/sheffield%20city%20centre/christmas-praise-in-the-city/10000726694662297