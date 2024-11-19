Celebrate the Festive Season on The Moor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shop, stroll and make memories this festive season with Christmas celebrations at The Moor! Fun for the whole family, this year's attractions include a wide range of festive fun, from shopping, activities, seasonal food and drink, and much more!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Moor is hosting Christmas Market Cabins filled with perfect holiday gifts created by local businesses and artisans. The market will be open from Thursday, November 14th, to Sunday, December 24th. The cabins run from 10am to 6pm Sunday through Thursday, with extended hours of 10am to 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Come and find your ideal Christmas gifts!

Looking to create lasting memories Stop by The Alpine Bar for a cosy mug of hot chocolate or mulled wine, open daily from 10am till late. Take a family ride on The Big Wheel, open every day from 10am till late, for a stunning view of the lights and decorations from above, with tickets priced at £4 for under 11s and £5 for adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you take in the Christmas cheer, enjoy a fun-filled day with leisure destinations, restaurants, and activities to complete your Christmas shopping experience. Keep an eye out for the beautiful snowflakes displayed as part of the Sheffield Children’s Hospital 2024 Snowflake Appeal, supporting their goal to raise £2 million for a new research and technology centre.

The Moor Christmas Market

Lee Appleton, Centre Manager of The Moor, shares “We are thrilled for Christmas on The Moor this year. Last year’s attractions were a hit, and we hope to welcome even more visitors to the city centre this festive season. Merry Christmas, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you!”

For a chance to win an early Christmas gift, enter our Facebook competition, running from 25th November to 15th December! Post a photo of you and your friends or family enjoying the Christmas Market on The Moor on our Facebook page to enter. Prizes include gift card bundles, sports gift cards, an Apple Watch, a Samsung watch, Samsung Galaxy Buds, a Kindle, and more!

Follow us on social media to stay updated on all festive activities and gift ideas for the perfect Christmas season on The Moor!