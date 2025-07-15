Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with 20% Off ‘The Parlour’ Ice Cream Experience at Kenwood Hall

National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 20, 2025, just became a little more chilled, as the Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa is celebrating the opening of its new ‘ice cream parlour’ experience this month, by offering customers 20% off on the ice cream celebration day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parlour team serve a range of ice creams and sweet treats from a colourful and bespoke ice cream station, a new addition to the Hotel. Flavours such as vanilla pod, luxury chocolate, salted caramel, wild strawberry, mint choc chip, Lotus Biscoff, and a vegan passionfruit and mango are on offer. There are also fresh smoothies, pancakes, waffles, and a delicious selection of ice cream sundaes on the menu. Sundae flavours include the Oreo Classic - vanilla pod and chocolate ice cream layered sundae with chocolate sauce, filled with Oreo pieces, and finished with whipped cream and a wafer. Or for a fruitier taste of summer, there’s the Strawberry and Cream made with vanilla pod and strawberry ice cream layered with strawberry sauce, filled with fresh strawberries, and finished with whipped cream and a wafer.

Customers on National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 20, 2025, will get 20% off any ice cream cones or sundaes purchased at The Parlour. Ice cream desserts can be enjoyed in the hotel’s lounge, or for those who prefer a traditional scoop and cone, guests can wander around the extensive grounds and enjoy the sunshine. ‘The Parlour’ is open daily from 12pm until 10pm. Parking is available at the hotel, and dogs are welcome. www.kenwoodhall.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regional general manager, Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa, Dan Wilson, explained: “Ice cream is a favourite with all our guests, and at any age! From kids to conference delegates, and brides to business travellers, we can already see how popular The Parlour is going to be, especially if this summer’s heat is to continue.

The Parlour at Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa offers 20% discount on National Ice Cream Day

“Teaming up with Grandpa Greene’s ice cream was just the right partnership. We wanted an ice cream experience that is as much fun as it is tasty. They create heritage ice cream with a luxury taste and packed with flavour. And our new ice cream station adds that sense of fun and nostalgia. So, this National Ice Cream Day, you get the chance to taste it for yourself, and celebrate The Parlour's opening, with a 20% discount as a thank you for your support.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa in Sheffield to bring an exciting new ice cream parlour to life. As MD of Grandpa Greene’s, it’s a proud moment to see our luxury ice cream becoming part of such a prestigious and historic setting. We’re confident this collaboration will be a huge success, and we can’t wait for guests to experience something special this summer.” said Rick Scholes, MD, Grandpa Greene's Luxury Ice Cream Limited.

In the 1920s, Grandpa Greene made his own ice cream, using a churn in the back yard of his corner shop in Salford, Greater Manchester. Today, Grandpa Greene's has taken his basic recipe and developed it into a luxury ice cream, handmade the old-fashioned way. The company now serves and provides ice cream to outlets across the northwest and Yorkshire.