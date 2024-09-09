Celebrate Elton John and Billy Joel at the Penistone Paramount
“It is a WOW of a show. A '5' star performance - the beautiful voice of John Reilly plus the wonderful keyboards/piano of Lewis Nitikman.” Warren Walters. Pizza Express, The Pheasantry, Kings Road Chelsea
'Your Song', performed by singer-songwriter John Reilly (of Boy on a Dolphin and Acoustic Angels) and pianist and composer Lewis Nitikman, has been wowing audiences throughout the country. It is 100% live music, it's NOT a tribute, so no dressing up, no miming and no backing tracks, just two consummate professionals celebrating amazing, timeless songs, performed from the heart with passion and musical excellence.
“Your Song” has recently performed at the Epstein Theatre Liverpool, Alexander’s Chester, Kirkgate Arts Centre Cockermouth, The Goods Shed, Tetbury, Chapel Arts Centre Bath, Pizza Express The Pheasantry Chelsea and most recently at Alnwick Playhouse and Masham Town Hall, all ending with standing ovations as the guys celebrate these fabulous songs in their own unique style. In June, they played the iconic Acapela Studios, Cardiff, for the third time, to a sell-out audience and they are delighted to be bringing the concert to Penistone Paramount
“A brilliant night of outstanding musicianship. The sound that “Your Song” create is amazing. The audience were mesmerised.” Paul James, Programme Director – Acapela Studio.
