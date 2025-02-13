CatVideoFest returns to Sheffield this World Cat Day

Following a successful debut last year, CatVideoFest returns to Sheffield – this time at the Odeon Luxe Sheffield on World Cat Day (February 17).

The annual celebration of feline antics, which originally came to Sheffield last December, brings together the best cat videos from around the world, showcasing hilarious, heart-warming, and downright adorable moments that will make you laugh, smile, and maybe even shed a tear.

Since its inception in 2019, CatVideoFest has raised over $250,000 for local cat charities and shelters in the USA.

In December, CatVideoFest, which was screened at The Showroom Cinema, raised much needed funds for The Sheffield Cats Shelter – with ten percent of all ticket sales donated to the charity.

CatVideoFest Returns

Now, returning to Sheffield again, CatVideoFest will be held at the Odeon Luxe at 5.50pm on February 17. As before, a portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to the Shelter.

For over 127 years, The Sheffield Cats Shelter has helped cats and their owners in Sheffield and surrounding areas. This Winter, the Shelter are hoping to raise £5,000, through fundraising events like CatVideoFest.

As many cat-lovers know, cats really hate the cold, so the colder season can be tough for cats without owners. The Shelter, therefore, needs your support to keep cats, specifically those less fortunate and without homes, warm and cosy, especially as the energy bills continue to creep higher and higher.

It is hoped the charity can raise £5,000 by the end of March 2025 to support with the cost of ongoing energy bills, upgraded heaters, the installation of a more energy efficient washing machine and an eco-hot water cylinder.

Cosy Cats

Sarah Smith, Charity Manager at The Sheffield Cats Shelter, said: “So many cats arrive at the Shelter this time of year looking for support, food and most importantly a warm, safe, and cosy space to stay while they await their forever homes.

“Every penny donated will help a cat to recover and find a new home. Please help us keep all cats cosy this wintertime.”

On February 16, The Sheffield Cats Shelter will also be at TOG24, in East Midlands Designer Outlet, from 10.30am to 3.30pm. The Shelter will be collecting donations for its cats (food, toys and bedding) and its shops (preloved clothes and household items) as well as selling cat toys and merchandise for cats and their owners to enjoy.

Later this month, the Shelter will be celebrating its Broomhill Shop’s first birthday on February 22, with its mascot, Travis, joined by refreshments and a raffle.

Cosy Cats

Sarah Smith added: “We’re so excited to welcome everyone along to CatVideoFest, TOG24 and Broomhill’s first birthday. Please come along, celebrate our joint love of cats and help us raise much needed funds!”

To book your ticket for CatVideoFest, please visit: https://bit.ly/3Qxa1oh