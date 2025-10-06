Cathedral organist takes centre stage for Brigantes season launch

The organist of Sheffield Cathedral will be at the keyboard as the city’s Brigantes Orchestra launches its 2025/26 season with one of the most popular pieces in the classical repertoire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The orchestra’s new season - with a theme based around international music - will be its biggest to date, with six concerts at Sheffield Cathedral between October and June.

And the season begins on October 17 with a programme of French classics, including Bizet’s music from L'Arlésienne, Ravel’s Boléro and Saint-Saëns’ mighty Organ Symphony, with cathedral organist James Mitchell as soloist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James came to Sheffield Cathedral in 2023, having previously been Sub-Organist of Gloucester Cathedral for two years.

Sheffield cathedral soloist James Mitchell will be the guest soloist at the first concert of the Brigantes season.

He has a passion for contemporary music of all styles and bringing organ music to new audiences in particular.

He has previously collaborated with composer and YouTuber David Bruce as part of his '5 Composers 1 Theme' YouTube series and has worked with non-classical musicians including Jethro Tull, US-based producer Courtney Swain and the UK producer Ratljost.

He is also the author of The Pipe Organ: A Composer's Guide, published by Oxford University Press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brigantes Orchestra, conducted by Music director Quentin Clare, is Sheffield’s own professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim since 2019.

To find out more about Brigantes Orchestra and its concert season for 2025/26 visit thebrigantes.uk