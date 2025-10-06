Cathedral organist takes centre stage for Brigantes season launch
The orchestra’s new season - with a theme based around international music - will be its biggest to date, with six concerts at Sheffield Cathedral between October and June.
And the season begins on October 17 with a programme of French classics, including Bizet’s music from L'Arlésienne, Ravel’s Boléro and Saint-Saëns’ mighty Organ Symphony, with cathedral organist James Mitchell as soloist.
James came to Sheffield Cathedral in 2023, having previously been Sub-Organist of Gloucester Cathedral for two years.
He has a passion for contemporary music of all styles and bringing organ music to new audiences in particular.
He has previously collaborated with composer and YouTuber David Bruce as part of his '5 Composers 1 Theme' YouTube series and has worked with non-classical musicians including Jethro Tull, US-based producer Courtney Swain and the UK producer Ratljost.
He is also the author of The Pipe Organ: A Composer's Guide, published by Oxford University Press.
The Brigantes Orchestra, conducted by Music director Quentin Clare, is Sheffield’s own professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim since 2019.
