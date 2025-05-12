Carrie Hope Fletcher stars in whip-crackin’ musical Calamity Jane

The revival of the Broadway and West End hit musical comedy Calamity Jane comes to Sheffield this June, starring West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher, 50 years since the show’s first UK premiere in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the much-loved Doris Day movie, this foot-stomping new production features all the sure-fire classic songs including The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota, Just Blew in from the Windy City, and the Oscar-winning Secret Love.

Calamity Jane enjoyed its British professional premiere on the Crucible stage in Sheffield as the final production directed by the first Artistic Director of the Crucible Colin George in 1974. The titular role was played by Lynda Marchal, more commonly known since as screenwriter and novelist Lynda La Plante.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking on the role 50 years later is multi-award winnerCarrie Hope Fletcher who has thrice taken home the WhatsOnStage award for Best Actress in a Musical. She recently originated the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella (Gillian Lynn Theatre, West End), with her previous credits including Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family and Eponine in Les Misérables.

Calamity Jane, Sheffield (1974) poster (C) Sheffield Theatres Archive

The fearless, gun slingin' Calamity Jane is the biggest mouth in Dakota territory and always up for a fight. She'll charm you hog-eyed though, especially when trying to win the heart of the dashing Lieutenant Gilmartin, or shooting insults at her best friend Wild Bill Hickock.

But when the men of Deadwood fall hard for Chicago stage star Adelaid Adams, Calamity struggles to keep her jealousy holstered. Her heart's a thumpin'... but who for?

The Watermill Theatre’s Production of Calamity Jane, is directed by Nikolai Foster, co-directed and choreographed by Nick Winston and features musical supervision by Olivier, Grammy and Tony Award winner Catherine Jayes.

Calamity Jane comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 June. Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.