Cambridge Street Collective’s half-term Halloween line-up brings joy, creativity and community to Sheffield
This week began with a heart-warming Teddy Bear Making session, followed by a high-energy Mini Disco with Wicked Weds and a gloriously messy Slime Workshop. These early events set the tone for a week of joyful events. While some moments have already passed, the spirit of celebration is far from over.
Here’s what’s still to come:
Wednesday 29th October – Kids Paint a Pumpkin 10:00 – 11:30 AM
A hands-on session where little artists can decorate their own pumpkins with flair and imagination.
Thursday 30th October – Halloween Boomchikkaboom Family Party 10:00 – 12:00 PM
Expect games, giggles, and ghoulish grooves in this all-ages celebration of spooky fun.
Friday 31st October – FREE Spooky Mini Disco with the Sistas 10:00 – 11:30 AM
A frightfully fabulous morning of dancing and dress up!
Saturday 1st November – Kids Spooky Silent Disco 10:00 – 11:30 AM
A headphone-fuelled dance party with eerie beats and silly moves.
Sunday 2nd November – Neon Lights: FREE Kid’s Glow Party 10:00 – 11:30 AM
End the half-term with a bang. UV lights, glow sticks, and party fun.
Blend Family, the creative force behind Cambridge Street Collective, is known for crafting events that feel both playful and purposeful. As Kenzie, Head of Events, says, “There’s nothing more rewarding than watching a room light up with children’s laughter and excitement. It’s what makes it all worth it.”
With prices ranging from low-cost to completely free, the programme is designed to be accessible to all, ensuring every child can join the fun, and every family feels welcome.
And it’s not just the little ones. Adult workshops are running throughout the week too, offering creative escapes and moments of connection for grown-ups who want in on the fun.
Whether you’ve already joined events at Cambridge Street Collective or are just discovering it, there’s still time to make memories this half-term.
Tickets and info are available via the Cambridge Street Collective website.