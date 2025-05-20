Calling all performers: Your Spotlight Awaits

We are excited to announce a one-of-a-kind Charity Entertainment Showcase — and we’re inviting Vocalists, Bands, Multi-Skilled Performers, Comedians, and Specialty Acts to take the stage!

This is more than a performance—it's a career opportunity. For a good mental health charity

Casting Agents will be in attendance, including representatives from the world-renowned Curtis Productions, the casting company behind entertainment on Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Cunard, and elite 5-star hotels in Kuala Lumpur, India, and across Europe.

Why Perform?

Be Seen by Industry Leaders

Chance to win a One-on-One Meeting with:

Head of Casting

Company Director of Curtis Productions

Negotiate future work opportunities

Network with clients and agencies who book award-winning entertainment across cruise lines, luxury resorts, and prestigious stages

This is your moment to shine—and step into your future. All for the mental health charity

Don’t miss the opportunity to elevate your career and perform in front of key decision-makers in the entertainment industry.

Limited performance slots available – Apply now!