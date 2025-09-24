Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast Announce New Single ‘Let It Ride’ and December 2025 Headline Sheffield Show

The band will perform at Yellow Arch Studios in Sheffield on Thursday 4th December 2025.

“‘Let It Ride’ is about that timeless rock & roll spirit: the dreamer who burns a little too bright, chasing the spotlight no matter the cost. We wanted listeners to feel that same spark, to get carried away in the excitement and beauty of letting go, and for a moment, to fully embrace their main-character energy.” – Caitlin Krisko

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast have built their reputation on the road with electrifying performances across the US and UK. Hailed by Rolling Stone as “the best-kept vocal secret of the Southeast,” the band continues the raw, unfiltered energy of American rock & roll, carrying forward a tradition that stretches from Muscle Shoals to Macon. Perfect for fans of Beth Hart, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Samantha Fish, and Marcus King, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast delivers both the fire of rock and the soul of timeless storytelling.

The new track is available now on streaming platforms and is accompanied by a lyric video.

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast. Supplied By Artist.

Let It Ride’ follows on from the previous single release ‘Heart Of Gold’ which received extensive radio airplay on various stations across the UK including Planet Rock, Puritans Radio, KTCR FM, WCRFM, Blues Radio UK, Get Ready To Rock Radio, Bishop FM and more.

In addition, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast are very excited to announce a twelve-date UK Tour for Winter 2025.

The tour includes a headline show on Thursday December 4, 2025 at Yellow Arch Studios in Sheffield.

Date: Thursday December 4, 2025

Venue Address: Yellow Arch Studios, 30-36 Burton Rd, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8BX

Ticket Link: https://www.yellowarch.com/event/caitlin-krisko-the-broadcast/