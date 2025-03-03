Cabaret legend Paulus bringing joyous Victoria Wood show to Barnsley

Cabaret legend Paulus (BBC1's All Together Now) is bringing his critically acclaimed show Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, which celebrates the songs and career of the late, great comedian, to Barnsley Civic on Saturday, April 5.

Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, the celebration of the music of the late comedy genius and national treasure written and performed by 'King of Cabaret' Paulus, is coming to Barnsley Civic on Saturday, April 5 at 7:30pm, as part of a fifth anniversary tour.

Directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young (An Evening Without Kate Bush), Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as being the ultimate ‘beginner’s guide’ for audiences new to her work.

Many of Victoria Wood’s best-loved songs through the decades are featured, including It Would Never Have Worked, Reincarnation and, of course, the classic Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It), as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.

The acclaimed pianist Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aida) joins Paulus on stage, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman – half as well!

Paulus said: “I’m thrilled that we are travelling the UK for another year, celebrating a lost, much-loved friend. There’s nothing I love more than meeting fellow fans of the unforgettable Victoria Wood, and introducing a new generation to her wit, wisdom and word-play.”

To find out more about Paulus and his show, visit: www.lookingformefriend.com

To book tickets for the Barnsley date, visit: civicbarnsley.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873666644