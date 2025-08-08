Build it event at Crich Tramway Village
The event features everyone’s favourite building bricks, LEGO®, and visitors can help to create a giant mosaic resulting in an amazing image.
Visitors can collect their bricks and start building the mosaic from 10am on the Monday and it will be completed around mid-day on the Tuesday.
For the youngsters, there will be ‘brick pits’ in the Exhibition Hall where they can have fun amongst the LEGO® bricks.
The soft play area is also open as usual, and the vintage trams will be running from 10.30am to 4.00pm.
Events Manager, Candi Bell, said:
“The event, run in conjunction with Fairy Bricks, has proved so popular over the last few years, with a different mosaic created each year. Visitors enjoy the fact that they can really get involved in its creation and take photos of the image when complete, as a lasting memory.”
The activity is included in the price of your admission ticket and valid return tickets may be used. For ticket prices visit: https://tickets.tramway.co.uk/tickets/#events