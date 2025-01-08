Britain's Got Talent star joins world's largest children's choir concert for Sheffield shows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sou Nair will join Young Voices for a series of incredible shows at Utilita Arena.

Souparnika Nair, affectionately known as 'Sou', is a 15-year-old singer whose extraordinary depth, maturity, and pitch-perfect vocal talent won her the admiration of Britain's Got Talent judges, performing ‘Never Enough’ from The Greatest Showman and earning her Worldwide acclaim, including around 100,000 YouTube subscribers and over 100 million views.

From a young age, Souparnika Nair has been on a remarkable journey in the world of music. Her first broadcast appearance at the age of 9, performing Patsy Cine's 'Crazy' live on BBC Radio Suffolk, marked the official beginning of her musical career.

She became the youngest 'Unexpected Star' on BBC One's Micheal McIntyre's Big Show, sharing a moving rendition of 'I Dreamed A Dream' from Les Misérables to a standing ovation at the London Palladium.

Since then, she has graced numerous radio & TV shows, including an ITV Christmas Spectacular and CBBC's Blue Peter Children in Need. Her debut in musical theatre as Tomika in the School of Rock UK tour was met with glowing reviews, further solidifying her unique talents and place in the music industry.

As we step into 2025, Sou is set to embark on a new musical journey by joining Young Voices, the heartbeat of music for schools across the UK. As a Special Guest Artist, she will join Tommy Blaize, singer of the BBC Strictly Come Dancing band and multi-award-winning teacher-turned rapper MC Grammar, to participate in this electrifying choir experience. The concerts will unite children and teachers for the world's largest children's choir concert, including shows at Utilita Arena, Sheffield on 10, 27, 28 January and 12, 13, 14, February 2025.

Sou will also participate in an incredible Worldwide Singalong with Young Voices, celebrating the 80th Birthday of music legend Bob Marley. The event will be streamed (free) live from Co-op Live, Manchester on February 6 at 3 pm GMT.

Sou says, "I'm incredibly excited to be part of Young Voices. The energy at the concerts will be amazing, singing for thousands of primary school children is the best part which I can’t stop thinking about ! It's also a privilege to participate in the Worldwide Singalong in tribute to Bob Marley—uniting people across the globe to sing together and honour his legacy."