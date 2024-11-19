Bring Some Museums Magic to your Festive Season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Museums are set to bring some joy-filled museum magic to the run up to Christmas with a hosts of events, activities and exhibitions. There’s something for everyone to enjoy in their bumper line-up, including the 30th anniversary of the city’s much loved Victorian Christmas Market, a new craft showcase at the Millennium Gallery – and Santa himself will be making an appearance at Weston Park Museum too!

At the end of November, it’s time to gather under the gas lamps once again for the official start of the festive season – Kelham Island Museum’s much-loved Victorian Christmas Market, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year!

Each year, the Victorian Christmas Market attracts visitors in their thousands with its mix of great gift shopping and festive entertainment. As usual, there’ll be lots to enjoy when the Market returns on Saturday 30 November and Sunday 1 December, including music and merriment from local brass bands, musicians, dancers, choirs and carollers, as well as wonderful walkabout characters.

Visitors will be able to feast on food from around the world, warm up with a mulled wine, enjoy children’s fairground favourites and visit Santa in his Grotto. And with over 80 stalls selling Sheffield-made wares, gifts and seasonal goods, they’ll be plenty of chances to find perfect presents and stocking fillers for all their loved ones.

Over at the Millennium Gallery, Crafted is Sheffield Museums’ new annual selling showcase celebrating excellence in making across the region and beyond and running Tuesday-Sunday until Tuesday 24 December.

Building on the success of the popular Handmade for Christmas before it, Crafted puts the skills of makers front and centre. The ranges on offer highlight the techniques, talent and creativity on display in the studios and workshops of some of the North’s finest independent craftspeople, artists and designers. You’ll find a wide range of jewellery, glass, ceramics, woodwork and metalwork, art, textiles and much more, all providing plenty of options for that perfect Christmas gift.

Meanwhile, Santa’s on his way to Weston Park Museum and has already proved a sell-out success. Santa’s Workshop has earned a reputation as one Sheffield’s best festive experiences for families. In these fun, hands-on activities sessions, visitors have the chance to get creative and Christmassy and make something magical – and of course, meet the man himself and head home with a quality present. This year the response has been huge yet again, with the majority of slots already fully booked. For any remaining spaces visit sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/santa

Also at Weston Park Museum, don’t miss The Boy with a Leg Named Brian: Memoirs by Pete McKee, a brand-new exhibition by one of Sheffield’s best-loved artists. Playful, evocative, funny and moving, this interactive exhibition sees key moments and treasured memories captured in a new series of paintings, prints and sculpture, alongside highlights from across Pete’s career.

Due to demand pre-booking for the exhibition is essential – tickets for the exhibition are free, but donations are welcome. The first batch of tickets are now available at sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/mckee, with more released each fortnight. The latest information on ticket releases will be updated on the exhibition webpage.

And if you’re looking for an extra special gift for the museum lover in your life, then a Museum Gift Experience might be just what you’re after. From a behind the scenes tour of the city’s museum collection store to the opportunity to command Kelham Island Museum’s mighty River Don Engine, these unforgettable experiences are sure to delight, amaze and inspire. Every purchase will also give an important gift to Sheffield’s museums – raising vital funds to help keep them free and open for everyone to enjoy.

Kirstie Hamilton, Director of Programmes at Sheffield Museums said:

“We can’t wait to celebrate the festive season with visitors at Sheffield Museums. The Victorian Christmas Market has become a real mainstay in the city’s Christmas calendar, and we’re always so delighted to see so many people wanting to meet Santa at Weston Park Museum. The Millennium Gallery’s Crafted selling showcase has lined up work by some wonderfully talented makers too. All the income we generate through our festive activities plays a hugely important role supporting our work as a charity – every purchase made or ticket bought helps to keep the museums free and open for everyone to enjoy.”

Kelham Island Museum Victorian Christmas Market takes place on Saturday 30 November (10am - 6pm) and Sunday 1 December (10am - 5pm) – for tickets and more information visit sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/xmasmarket

Crafted at the Millennium Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday until Sunday 24 December – visit sheffieldmuseums.org.uk for more information and opening times.

Santa’s Workshop at Weston Park Museum – for dates, times and remaining availability visit sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/santa

The Boy with a Leg Named Brian: Memoirs by Pete McKee at Weston Park Museum – to check availability and book tickets visit sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/mckee

Museum Gift Experiences – to find out more and buy yours, visit sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/support-us