Brigitte Calls Me Baby heading to Sheffield

Chicago’s Brigitte Calls Me Baby will head to the UK in June for a debut headline tour of the UK, interspersed with support slots with Morrissey. The band will be performing a headline show at Corporation in Sheffield on June 5.

The band, who released their debut album, The Future is Out Way Out, via ATO Records last Summer, will arrive in Dublin on May 31 to support Morrissey at the 3Arena before the UK headline run commences on June 2 in Newcastle.

The tour runs through to June 12 in Southampton, stopping at Sheffield’s Corporation on June 5, before the band heads out to Paris for a first headline show in France and a final support date of Morrissey on June 15.

Brigitte Calls Me Baby then return to Europe in August to play live shows and festival performances in Germany, France, and Switzerland, before a second run of headline shows in UK/Ireland which include London’s 100 Club on August 20.

The band finish up at London’s All Points East in support of The Maccabees and Bombay Bicycle Club on August 24 before returning to the US.

Tickets for all headline dates are on sale now.

Brigitte Calls Me Baby Live:

31 May - Dublin - 3Arena (w/ Morrissey)

2 June - Newcastle - The Common Room

3 June - Glasgow - The Garage (Attic Bar)

5 June – Sheffield, Corporation

6 June – Liverpool, Jacaranda Club

7 June – Manchester, Co-Op Live (w/ Morrissey)

8 June – Bristol, The Louisiana

10 June - St Albans, The Horn

11 June – London, Sebright Arms

12 June – Southampton, The Joiners

13 June – Paris, Supersonic 300 Club night

15 June – Paris, Zénith (w/ Morrissey)

9 August - Haldern Pop Festival

12 August - Berlin, Berghain / Kantine

14 August - Charleville-Mézières, Cabaret Vert Festival

15 August – Gampel, Open Air Gampel

16 August - Britanny, Chez Hubert Festival

18 August - Dublin, Academy 2

20 August – London, 100 Club

21 August – Glasgow, King Tut's

22 August – Manchester, The Deaf Institute

24 August – London, All Points East (w/ Maccabees + Bombay Bicycle Club)