Brigitte Calls Me Baby heading to Sheffield
The band, who released their debut album, The Future is Out Way Out, via ATO Records last Summer, will arrive in Dublin on May 31 to support Morrissey at the 3Arena before the UK headline run commences on June 2 in Newcastle.
The tour runs through to June 12 in Southampton, stopping at Sheffield’s Corporation on June 5, before the band heads out to Paris for a first headline show in France and a final support date of Morrissey on June 15.
Brigitte Calls Me Baby then return to Europe in August to play live shows and festival performances in Germany, France, and Switzerland, before a second run of headline shows in UK/Ireland which include London’s 100 Club on August 20.
The band finish up at London’s All Points East in support of The Maccabees and Bombay Bicycle Club on August 24 before returning to the US.
Tickets for all headline dates are on sale now.
Brigitte Calls Me Baby Live:
31 May - Dublin - 3Arena (w/ Morrissey)
2 June - Newcastle - The Common Room
3 June - Glasgow - The Garage (Attic Bar)
5 June – Sheffield, Corporation
6 June – Liverpool, Jacaranda Club
7 June – Manchester, Co-Op Live (w/ Morrissey)
8 June – Bristol, The Louisiana
10 June - St Albans, The Horn
11 June – London, Sebright Arms
12 June – Southampton, The Joiners
13 June – Paris, Supersonic 300 Club night
15 June – Paris, Zénith (w/ Morrissey)
9 August - Haldern Pop Festival
12 August - Berlin, Berghain / Kantine
14 August - Charleville-Mézières, Cabaret Vert Festival
15 August – Gampel, Open Air Gampel
16 August - Britanny, Chez Hubert Festival
18 August - Dublin, Academy 2
20 August – London, 100 Club
21 August – Glasgow, King Tut's
22 August – Manchester, The Deaf Institute
24 August – London, All Points East (w/ Maccabees + Bombay Bicycle Club)