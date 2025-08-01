Brigantes Orchestra returns with biggest season and a global theme

Works by some of the world’s best loved composers take centre stage as Sheffield’s Brigantes Orchestra prepares for its 2025/26 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brigantes Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Quentin Clare, is the city’s own professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim since 2019.

The orchestra’s new season will be its biggest to date, with six concerts between October and June - including a special Last Night of the Proms celebration - at the Brigantes’ regular home, the historic Sheffield Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with pieces from England, France, Austria and Germany, Russia, the Nordics and the USA, the aim is to create a truly global musical experience.

The Brigantes is Sheffield's professional orchestra.

The season begins on October 17 with a programme of French classics - Bizet’s music from L'Arlésienne, Ravel’s Boléro and Saint-Saëns’ mighty Organ Symphony.

The second concert, Northern Lights on November 29, presents a trio of Nordic masterpieces including Grieg’s Piano Concerto and Sibelius’ rarely-played Third Symphony.

On January 23, the orchestra visits the Russian classics, including Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet and Stravinsky’s Firebird - the latter also featuring in this years’ schools’ concerts with special narrated performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Germany and Austria provide the music on March 21, when the programme features Wagner’s Prelude and Good Friday music from Parsifal, a pair of reorchestrations of pieces by JS Bach and finishes with Mendelssohn’s Reformation Symphony.

The new Brigantes season will present a world tour of music.

There’s a patriotic flavour to the Proms Festival on May 16, with a second half featuring all the traditional Last Night of the Proms favourites like Henry Wood’s Fantasia on British Sea Songs, Rule Britannia and Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance No 1 - all following Holst’s gigantic suite The Planets.

The season reaches its climax on June 20 as the orchestra crosses the Atlantic for Independence Day, an evening celebrating the music of the USA including pieces by two American giants – Gershwin’s jazzy Piano Concerto and Copland’s Rodeo.

“As we enter what is not only our biggest season to date but also probably our most ambitious, we wanted to deliver something that blends the classics of the concert platform with lesser-known treasures of the repertoire,” said Quentin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we’re taking our audience on a musical journey to some of the classical hotspots of the world!

The Brigantes Orchestra performs at Sheffield Cathedral.

“It’s worth having a season ticket so that you don’t miss out any of our destinations as they all have their own sound and style.

“We’re particularly pleased to be able to repeat our special school’s performance as part of our January date.

“These concerts have been particularly successful at bringing hundreds of children and young people to the world of classical music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stravinsky’s colourful, exciting score to The Firebird, with a special narration to bring the story to life, will really will fire their imaginations.”

To find out more about Brigantes Orchestra and its 2023/24 concert season visit thebrigantes.uk