Brigantes Orchestra adds shifting sands to cathedral concert
The Brigantes musicians were joined by sand artist Rosa van der Vijver - making her UK debut - who illustrated Maurice Ravel's fairytale ballet Mother Goose as well as Saint-Saens’ vivid Danse Macabre live to the music, using just fine sand on an illuminated screen to animate the musical stories.
As well as an evening family performance, there was also a special afternoon concert for Sheffield schoolchildren, supported by Skipton Building Society and by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, awarded by Postcode Neighbourhood Trust.
The Brigantes Orchestra will return to Sheffield Cathedral on June 6 with their season finale Threads of Fate, featuring John Williams' theme from Oscar-winner Schindler’s List, Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony and Barber's Adagio for Strings.
For more information on the orchestra visit www.thebrigantes.uk