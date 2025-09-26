Boy on a Dolphin are back– for one night only - at Christmas !!

If you remember 'Boy on a Dolphin' concerts, you'll know you can expect an incredible evening of totally original live music, based around John Reilly’s outstanding vocals and the amazing Spanish guitar grooves of Pete Hiley

If you haven’t seen them before - how do you describe BOY ON A DOLPHIN? Ok, that’s not easy, acoustic based – yes. African rhythms – yes. Melodic, er definitely. Warm, moving, intimate, personal, yes personal! They have an uncanny way of making you feel that a song is directed at you personally.

You could ask any of their 1000’s of fans who have filled Sheffield City Hall what they think, or you could come to this gig and find out for yourself !!

The original four band members, John Reilly, Andy Needham, Pete Hiley and Darren Ford will be joined on keyboard by new member Anthony Lomas. Expect a festive surprise or two, but of course they will be playing all of their greatest songs, including ‘Words Inside, ‘Walking Home, ‘Trapeze’, ‘Life’s a Blast’ and of course ‘Fire' plus one or two new ones, including the fabulous ''One More for the Road'.

Book tickets online at Boy on a Dolphin Gigs – art music events or by calling or texting Elaine on 07918 556552.

There will be very limited seating along the side of the room, sorry not reservable, but this will be a mainly dancing event.

Only 100 places, so don’t leave it too late to get your tickets !!