Something Beyond the Pages, by Rachael Shaw

Something Beyond the Pages: A world that is hidden, written by Rachael Shaw, follows Adalyn as she encounters big responsibilities, and leads readers on a series of twists and turns in this

magical world.

Rachael, from Longley, had her debut novel published in October 2021 by Austin Macauley Publishers and the 24-year-old has since been working on a series of the novel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young adult fiction novel features the protagonist Adalyn, who one day strolls into a mysterious bookshop, despite her loathing for reading, and doesn’t leave empty handed.

The curious shopkeeper warns her: “It’s not just any old book, my sweet, it’s special.”

The reader is left wondering just what Adalyn will find when she opens the book.

The novel focuses primarily on the search to find the truth in this magical world, as Adalyn is put through a series of trials and tribulations, where her dreams come true but sometimes

not quite as she imagined them.

Rachael explained that the inspiration for the story came from her younger sister, upon whom she based the main character.

“The book praises the good in being different and I wanted to show my sister that she can change the world,” explained the author.

She also described her own difficulties that she faced within the writing process of the story, and she insisted that perseverance is key.

“I didn’t give up, and I didn’t doubt myself,” she said.

"If I hit a block where I didn’t know what to do or I felt like it wasn’t the best I could do, I didn’t let it get to me.”

Rachael explained that writing has always been her hobby from a young age, and that in school she would always love doing creative writing. She is currently working on her third novel and has hopes for a spin-off series of the books.