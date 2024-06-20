Victorian masterpiece set to add an unusual twist to modern-day nightlife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield author Neil Anderson has never been short of willing people to interview for his renowned Dirty Stop Outs series. His books contain the photos and memories of hundreds of revellers and the titles have sold tens of thousands of copies.

But his latest – and arguably most ambitious project – was rather different.

Though Working Men’s Clubs were on the rise and the city’s elite had their own Sheffield Club on Surrey Street to party away to their hearts’ content, the first camera for the masses was still two decades away and the last living party animal probably passed away well over 100 years ago.

The ‘1879 Guide to Sheffield’ is Neil Anderson’s newest addition and, rather than being a world away from modern 21st century city life – he says there are actually many more similarities than you’d realise.

Neil Anderson with the original guide and his re-pubished version

He said: “The guide promotes retail therapy in Cole Bros, a sumptuous dinner in the Cutlers' Hall and a relaxing night's sleep at the Royal Victoria Hotel – all things you can still do today (bar Cole Bros that shut in COVID).

“Parts of it contain all the hallmarks of a 21st century Sheffield marketing brochure – but with a distinctly Victorian twist”, he says.

“It was published in an exciting period that saw the earliest tram routes opening out to Attercliffe, Hillsborough and Nether Edge. Working Men's Clubs, which began springing up in 1871, were on their ascendency right across the town and the cult of celebrity was alive and kicking, there's actually a chapter entitled 'Sheffield Celebrities'. The most notable was poet James Montgomery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Anderson – who actually bought an original copy of the ultra-rare 1879 ‘Guide to Sheffield’ book on ebay – had it fully digitised and has re-published this - an abridged version.

Hallamshire Savings Bank - now the Head of Steam

One of the most popular attractions of 1879 definitely won’t make it to Sheffield’s top tips of 2024. That was a trip to the South Yorkshire Lunatic Asylum at Wadsley Park. It offers "extensive lawns, flower gardens and shrubberies" with all general maintenance "performed by the lunatics".