Unique ‘taste the pages’ event pairing food with writing coming to The Mowbray in Sheffield

A best-selling Sheffield author and florist is collaborating with luxurious event space The Mowbray for an evening of seasonal food - paired with her writing, writes Rachel Flynn.

Anna Potter, who owns the florist Swallows & Damsons on Abbeydale Road, is hosting a Supper Club alongside The Mowbray, a modern feasting hall in Neepsend.

On Thursday, April 27, a menu of small and large plates will celebrate the launch of her new book, Flower Philosophy.

Head chef at The Mowbray Emma Tophill has taken inspiration for the menu from the chapter titles of Potter’s book, including ‘Spring Musings,’ ‘Bloom & Fade’ and ‘Solstice Gathering.’

For the ‘Solstice Gathering’ course, Potter said: “The summer solstice is a time for honouring our inner light…we use symbolic midsummer herbs to crown ourselves in nature, to honour and connect to the season and its warmth.”

The aim of the event is to allow guests to ‘taste the pages.’ Tophill designed the menu around Potter's focus on floristry and seasonality.

The night costs £45 per person, including seven plates and a choice of vegetarian options.

You can view the seasonally curated menu here https://themowbray.co.uk/article/taste-the-pages

After eating, The Mowbray will be in conversation with Sheffield-born Potter about her journey from opening a small florist business to designing for clients like Gucci and Architectural Digest.

BookPage, a book discovery website, called Flower Philosophy: "Gorgeous writing about the solace of returning to the wild, the gifts that come with close observation and the wisdom of bending our lives further toward the seasons...The beauty of this book earned my attention."

The Mowbray, which hosts private events and Supper Clubs, allow their food to be led by the seasons.

The team of four chefs work in the former Sheffield Steel Merchants, originally built in 1889.

“We love small but important touches - that all add beauty and ambience to what we do. We drew inspiration from the origin of Neepsend and the local flora and fauna. ” they said.