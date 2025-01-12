The midnight of our minds: Award-winning author tell us how his latest novel draws on Midlands locations to explore the impact of extreme mental states

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning author, Professor Paul Crawford tells us about how his latest novel, The Wonders of Doctor Bent, draws on Middlewood Hospital and other locations in the midlands to explore the impact of extreme mental states and creativity.

It is great to be writing about mental health and creativity – something I have done for the last 30 years and which Matt Haig, of Sheffield fame, has achieved in his excellent book, The Midnight Library. Locations in the Midlands, including Sheffield, inspired my new novel, The Wonders of Doctor Bent.

Middlewood Hospital, originally South Yorkshire Asylum, and other mental health facilities like Rampton Hospital in Nottinghamshire have all furnished my imagination.

In The Wonders of Doctor Bent, the worlds of Jason Hemp, an English lecturer, and Dr Bent, the unlikely Medical Director of high-security psychiatric hospital Foston Hall, come together in a dark tale of murder, revenge and abandonment.

Professor Paul Crawford, The Institute of Mental Health

Like Lord Byron, who lived between Sheffield and Nottingham at Newstead Abbey, Jason’s mental state is extreme, turbulent. Attempting to track down his twin brother’s killer, he finds his life unravelling in unexpected and frightening ways, whilst visionary Dr Bent attempts to reform Foston Hall into a place of comfort, creating ‘his wonders’, all while facing his own mental health challenges.

Of course, while the imaginary Midlands I create bears some resemblance to real physical environments in the region, all events and characters are purely inventions.

Looking back, my writing life has grown out of complex, intergenerational trauma, not least through adverse experiences in childhood. Such experiences bring loss of trust so profound, so immense, that I have been seriously depressed. Like Byron, who also suffered childhood sexual abuse and the character Dr Bent, I too have battled against taking my own life.

Books and writing have been my self-prescribed medication, sustaining me in my writing and in my work leading research at Nottingham’s Institute of Mental Health. I am, like many colleagues contributing in the field of mental health, and like Doctor Bent, a wounded healer.

Out 25th February 2025

One of the joys of writing fiction alongside academic non-fiction is hearing back from my readers. One such reader is Professor James Moran, Professor of Modern English and Drama at The University of Nottingham who knows a great deal about D.H. Lawrence as well as other significant midlands writers so his words mean a lot to me! He comments:

“I loved the book! The Wonders of Doctor Bent is an engaging and entertaining novel. Readers who enjoy the way in which crime writers such as John Harvey and David Belbin have explored the seamier side of the city of Nottingham will very much appreciate Paul Crawford’s work, as will readers who enjoy the social observations of a novelist like Stanley Middleton.

"The Wonders of Doctor Bent begins like a whodunnit, but soon starts exploring more profound themes about family, companionship, revenge, incarceration, and mental health. Paul Crawford has created two memorable central characters, and draws on his own real-life experience of health humanities and creative practice to draw us into his vividly realised version of life in the contemporary English Nidlands.”

Another reader, Dave Chawner, author of Weight Expectations, Stand-Up Comedian and Mental Health Campaigner gave the kind of one-liner that you dream about as a writer!

"Brooding, brilliant and beautiful."

To my readers in Sheffield, I thank you! To those traumatised in childhood, and those struggling with mental challenges, I wish all good things to come your way.

The Wonders of Doctor Bent is available at Amazon, WHSmith, Foyles, Waterstones, Foyles, Cranthorpe Millner, and all good bookshops.