The 27 titles for World Book Night are reaveled - plus details of 30-minute reading challenge

A list of 27 titles that will feature as part of this year’s World Book Night, the annual celebration which brings people from all over the country together to read more, has been revealed.

World Book Night is on Sunday April 23

World Book Night takes place on April 23 and organisers the Reading Agency will be gifting more than 68,000 books across the country to give to people who don’t regularly read for pleasure or with limited access to books.

There is also a selection of audiobooks available for the public to download for free.

This year, The Reading Agency’s 2023 Quick Reads titles will be part of the World Book Night celebrations and giveaway.

Selected by a panel including librarians and booksellers, the diverse list of authors and titles for this year’s World Book Night has something for avid readers and those new to reading for pleasure alike.

World Book Night 2023 Titles

Aftershocks by Anne Fine

Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano

Feel Good Food by Joe Wicks

Game Over: Rise of the Raid Mob by M.J. Sullivan

Lift Your Vibe by Richie Norton

Making It by Jay Blades

Maybe I Don’t Belong Here by David Harewood

Nightingale Point by Luan Goldie

One Body: A Retrospective written and narrated by Catherine Simpson

Passing by Nella Larsen

Pulling Through by Catherine Jessop

Superheroes: Inspiring Stories of Secret Strength by Sophia Thakur and Denzell Dankwah

The Natural Health Service: What the Great Outdoors Can Do For Your Mind written and narrated by Isabel Hardman

The Patient: A DS Cross Thriller by Tim Sullivan

The Songs You’ve Never Heard by Becky Jerams and Ellie Wyatt

The Trust by M.H. Eccleston

The Woman in the White Kimono by Ana Johns, narrated by Laurence Bouvard

This Book Kills by Ravena Guron

This Monk Wears Heels: Be Who You Are by Kodo Nishimura

This Way Out by Tufayel Ahmed

You Think You Know Me by Ayaan Mohamud

Quick Reads 2023 Titles

Dead Man Talking by Roddy Doyle

Hello Mum by Bernardine Evaristo

One False Move by Dreda Say Mitchell

Paris for One by Jojo Moyes

The Double Clue: And Other Hercule Poirot Stories by Agatha Christie

Wish You Were Dead by Peter James

Karen Napier, chief executive of the Reading Agency said: “With some of our most-loved Quick Reads being reprinted especially, this year, we think there is something for everyone on the list – whether they’re seasoned readers or new to picking up a book.”

David Harewood said: “I hope this book continues to inspire all those who have experienced psychosis or mental health issues over the years and gives hope that recovery is possible.”

