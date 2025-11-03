Sheffield’s food heritage book launch draws crowds to Stannington Library

Fletcher's van - once a familiar sight on Sheffield's streets

People from across Sheffield made the journey to Stannington Library this week to celebrate the launch of ‘The Unsung Flavours of Sheffield’ – a new book uncovering the city’s often-overlooked food heritage.

The free community event attracted former employees from some of Sheffield’s best-known food institutions alongside families, local historians and heritage enthusiasts.

Visitors met the project team and shared their own memories of years spent working at iconic institutions like Sutherlands, Thorntons and other household names.

The book is the culmination of a two-year National Lottery Heritage Fund project led by the Dungworth Bradfield Heritage Group. With the help of volunteers, the team researched and recorded stories from Sheffield’s rich food industry – from Bassett’s and Batchelor’s to Henderson’s Relish and Béres.

Richard Godley, project manager, said:

“It was fantastic to see so many people from across Sheffield come together to celebrate the city’s food heritage this week. Visitors shared wonderful memories of working at places like Bassett’s and Sutherlands. The book proved very popular.”

Compiled by local author Neil Anderson, ‘The Unsung Flavours of Sheffield’ shines a light on the city’s food pioneers and the people behind its most enduring brands.

All proceeds from book sales are being donated to Stannington Library.

A spokesperson for the library said: “We were absolutely delighted to host the launch of ‘The Unsung Flavours of Sheffield’. It’s been a real pleasure working with the Dungworth Bradfield Heritage Group on such an inspiring community project, and we’re hugely grateful that proceeds from book sales will help support the library.”

The book is available now for £4.50 (plus postage and packing) from:

https://dirtystopouts.com/products/unsung-flavours-of-sheffield-book