Sheffield’s food heritage book launch draws crowds to Stannington Library

By Neil Anderson
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:48 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 11:24 GMT
Fletcher's van - once a familiar sight on Sheffield's streetsplaceholder image
Fletcher's van - once a familiar sight on Sheffield's streets
People from across Sheffield made the journey to Stannington Library this week to celebrate the launch of ‘The Unsung Flavours of Sheffield’ – a new book uncovering the city’s often-overlooked food heritage.

The free community event attracted former employees from some of Sheffield’s best-known food institutions alongside families, local historians and heritage enthusiasts.

Most Popular

Visitors met the project team and shared their own memories of years spent working at iconic institutions like Sutherlands, Thorntons and other household names.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The book is the culmination of a two-year National Lottery Heritage Fund project led by the Dungworth Bradfield Heritage Group. With the help of volunteers, the team researched and recorded stories from Sheffield’s rich food industry – from Bassett’s and Batchelor’s to Henderson’s Relish and Béres.

Richard Godley, project manager, said:

“It was fantastic to see so many people from across Sheffield come together to celebrate the city’s food heritage this week. Visitors shared wonderful memories of working at places like Bassett’s and Sutherlands. The book proved very popular.”

Compiled by local author Neil Anderson, ‘The Unsung Flavours of Sheffield’ shines a light on the city’s food pioneers and the people behind its most enduring brands.

All proceeds from book sales are being donated to Stannington Library.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the library said: “We were absolutely delighted to host the launch of ‘The Unsung Flavours of Sheffield’. It’s been a real pleasure working with the Dungworth Bradfield Heritage Group on such an inspiring community project, and we’re hugely grateful that proceeds from book sales will help support the library.”

The book is available now for £4.50 (plus postage and packing) from:

https://dirtystopouts.com/products/unsung-flavours-of-sheffield-book

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice