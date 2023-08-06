Sheffield Retro: 11 magical photos from the days of Harry Potter's iconic midnight releases in South Yorkshire
Back in the day, the midnight releases of the seminal series were bigger than Christmas and birthdays combined for Sheffield’s superfans
It’s been 26 years since a little novel called ‘Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone’ hit bookshelves in Britain that would transform children’s literature forever.
Back in the day, the release of one of the seven books in the spellbinding series was a cultural event, spawning midnight releases and frantic scrambles by fans to be the first to know about The Boy Wizard’s yearly adventures at Hogwarts.
Here are a collection of photos from The Star archives from those had-to-be-there midnight launches, where exuberant book lovers dressed in their mum’s black dressing gown and fake glasses were out to prove they were the number one fan in town.
Page 1 of 3