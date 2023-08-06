Back in the day, the midnight releases of the seminal series were bigger than Christmas and birthdays combined for Sheffield’s superfans

It’s been 26 years since a little novel called ‘Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone’ hit bookshelves in Britain that would transform children’s literature forever.

Back in the day, the release of one of the seven books in the spellbinding series was a cultural event, spawning midnight releases and frantic scrambles by fans to be the first to know about The Boy Wizard’s yearly adventures at Hogwarts.

Here are a collection of photos from The Star archives from those had-to-be-there midnight launches, where exuberant book lovers dressed in their mum’s black dressing gown and fake glasses were out to prove they were the number one fan in town.

Sleepover at Woodseats Library Harry Potter fans Holly White, Harriet McAra and Abigail Ives-Owen get in a little light reading before their sleep over at Woodseats library ready to read The Half-Blood Prince when it released at midnight. Dated July 16, 2005.

Outside ASDA on Bawtry Rd Doncaster, 2005 Joshua Robinson gets in some Harry Potter reading at ASDA store on Bawtry Rd Doncaster on the night of the release of The Half-Blood Prince. Dated July 16, 2005.

Meadowhall, 2005 The queue outside WHSmith in Meadowhall to get a copy of Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince. Dated July 16, 2005

Waiting in style Edward Watson from Herringthorpe waits in the queue outside WHSmith in Meadowhall to get his copy of Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince. July 16, 2006