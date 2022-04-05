Sheffield man publishes children's book in bid to combat loneliness caused by Covid pandemic

During lockdown Wumi Adeniran felt the isolation many of us experienced due to the lack of interaction with society, and after talking to friends he realised many people were feeling the same way and he wanted to spread the message to everyone to talk.

He was inspired to write the book, called Randolph, to help combat the sense of community detachment, despair and loneliness people in society have been feeling before and during the pandemic.

Wumi Adeniran, of Hillsborough, Sheffield, said he wrote the children's book Randolph to get people talking and combat loneliness caused by the Covid pandemic

Wumi, who lives near Hillsborough and works in social housing, said: “Although it’s a children’s book it’s also for parents, a bit of fun, to inspire everyone and to put a smile back on people’s faces.

“It’s about getting people talking and sharing the importance of community.”