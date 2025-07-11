Sheffield author brings a new narrator to the genre with her nautical sci-fi thriller “Dive Beyond Eternity”

Valeriya Salt, a sci-fi author from Sheffield, has released her genre-defying novel with a local publisher Northodox Press.

Valeriya Salt, a sci-fi author from Sheffield, has released her debut novel with a local publisher Northodox Press.

Dive Beyond Eternity is a bold and genre-blending thriller with elements of sci-fi and time travel. Zara Rose, a World War II naval historian, is sent to investigate a German World War II U-boat that mysteriously appears off the coast of Lincolnshire and carries a deadly weapon, able to split time from space, creating a labyrinth of multiple realities. With the intelligence agencies and terrorists going after it, Zara needs to fight to stop the weapon from falling into the wrong hands.

The author said, “Writing Dive Beyond Eternity, I tried to break away from clichés and stereotypes that associate nautical topics in general and submarines in particular with the male audience only, and aimed to introduce a fresh narrator to this genre.”

“My family has a long history of naval service. Submarines always fascinated me with their advanced technologies and slender design. I believe my story can show a more feminine side of the male-dominated genre.”

Valeriya has written numerous short stories which appeared in magazines and anthologies. One of her stories won an Honourable Mention in the Writers of the Future Contest in 2022. She’s also the author of Aurora Island, a sci-fi adventure novella set on a remote Icelandic island. Aurora Island was published in 2023. It is available on Amazon.

Discussing her novel, Valeriya said: “Even in fiction, when it comes to the silent service, women have also been hidden in references as side characters, somewhere behind the stage. Usually, a main character’s wife, girlfriend, mother, etc. They never had a leading role, a voice to speak for themselves, let alone, to drive the plot.

The thriller market seeks diversity, and yet it’s oversaturated with one-man-wrecking-crew a-la James Bond-kind of characters.”

The author said: “I do believe that the sci-fi market in Sheffield is slowly growing. However, the city needs to do more to promote local sci-fi authors, publishers specialising in the genre as well as independent bookshops. It would be nice to see more book events coming to Sheffield, especially the events dedicated to genre fiction.”

Born in Belarus, Valeriya had lived for many years in different corners of Eastern Europe before settling down in Sheffield where she’s been living for the last twelve years. She studied history and earned an MA in Art Expertise at St. Petersburg University of Culture and Arts.

Northodox Press is an independent publisher established in 2020, based in Sheffield and Manchester. Their mission is to elevate northern voices and represent the diversity of writing from Northern England. As of 2023, they cater to readers of genre fiction.

Dive Beyond Eternity is available in Waterstones, as well as from Amazon and directly from Northodox Press. Waterstones Orchard Square has copies signed by the author.

