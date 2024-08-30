Local Sheffield author to release historical fiction about Irish women in the early 1900's.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Author Mary Marken was born and bred in Belfast leaving in 1982 to move to England. She now lives in Sheffield and has based part of her novel 'Belfast Song' in the city. The book is set in 1911 and follows two childhood friends as they grow up in the years leading up to the Irish War of Independence. In the second half of the novel, the friends are based in Sheffield for the duration of the war.

At the heart of Belfast Song are Nan Rose Murphy and Bridie Corr, childhood friends, who have been taken on as millies at a Belfast spinning mill when the story opens in 1911.

They come of age against a tempestuous background of a city and a country seething with conflict – as workers struggle for a living wage, as women organise for the right to vote, and as nationalists and unionists prepare to fight each other over Irish independence from England.

Then two shots in Sarajevo in 1914 spark a war across Europe and spin them, their families and their tight knit community off in directions they could never have imagined.

Belfast Song - Book Cover

When those who survive return home, the women have to deal with the consequences of war on the men they love, and on themselves and their families.

Nan Rose narrates the story up until January 1914. Then, other voices join in through letters from Sheffield and the French WW1 front, in voices as individual as fingerprints.

Mary Marken was in her late teens when violence erupted in Northern Ireland. The Troubles had started, a sequel to the conflict recounted in Belfast Song. She subsequently worked in cross-community and youth work in N. Ireland and in situations where the resolution of conflict was crucial - as youth worker, public sector consultant, and as a psychotherapist. She lives in Sheffield. Belfast Song is her first novel. You can find out more at Mary's website: https://marymarkenbelfastsong.com/

Mary explains: “Sitting in Belfast Central Library sometime in the early 2010’s and at the beginning of my research into Belfast in the 1910’s, I came across a paper by Dr. Margaret Ward on The Irish Women's Workers Union which she presented to the Irish Labour History Annual Conference in 1981. I read then that when James Connolly was a trade union organiser in Belfast, he became involved in helping women mill workers in a dispute with their employer. That inspired my imagination to create the opening chapters of ‘Belfast Song’.”