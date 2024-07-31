Mysteries at Sea: The Hollywood Kidnap Case by A.M. Howell

Enjoy a thrilling race against time on the ocean wave, celebrate evolution and some of the world’s most unique creatures, giggle and gag as you travel round the U-bend, and get ready to panic when some luxury crisps go missing as a sunshine selection of new children’s books hits the shelves.

Age 9 plus:

Mysteries at Sea: The Hollywood Kidnap Case

A.M. Howell

Skulduggery at sea, a race against time, and a plot involving a famous Hollywood actress make for a thrilling adventure on the ocean wave in the third book of a twisting, turning and heart-pounding maritime series from one of middle-grade’s most exciting authors.

Inspired by her own childhood travels on the ocean wave, including crossing the equator, sailing the Atlantic several times, and inching through the Panama Canal, award-winning author A.M. Howell sets sail in fine fashion with these gripping adventures which unravel mysteries aboard ships crossing the globe in the 1930s.

Here we find Alice and Sonny on board their family’s luxurious steam yacht, the Lady Rose, in September of 1936. They are ready to pick up famous Hollywood actress Estelle Fortune and take her to London to film her next blockbuster movie, Girl Overboard. But just before the boat leaves, Alice discovers that Estelle has vanished. In her room is a note, threatening that unless a large amount of money is paid in Malta in a few days’ time, Estelle will be thrown overboard. As the Lady Rose sets sail, Alice, Sonny and their new friend Winnie – daughter of Estelle’s brother who acts as her chaperone – must work out who is threatening Estelle. But can they save her before time runs out?

Set against the alluring backdrop of life at sea, and featuring real ships, places, historical figures and events, Howell brings the history of the period to vivid life in another wind-lashed, sea-salted story brimming with atmosphere, authentic detail and derring-do.

With sparkling artwork by Marco Guadalupi, a plot involving secrets, searches and subterfuge, a captivating cast of characters, and Howell’s gift for breathless, fast-paced action, this is another thrilling port of call in a dazzling nautical adventure series.

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Beautiful: A Celebration of Evolution

William Spring

Celebrate the beauty of nature in its many forms with this stunningly illustrated exploration of some of the world’s most unique creatures. Packed full with fascinating information about Earth’s natural world and the incredibly rich and detailed artwork of author and artist William Spring, Beautiful is an unforgettable visual and factual delight. All of nature is awe-inspiring and this magnificent book shows how a variety of amazing creatures have evolved to look and behave the way they do. As humans, we tend to like our animals to be cuddly and furry, or smooth and sleek, and often shy away from creatures that, to us, look odd. But we should forget those opinions because, says Spring, everything has evolved for a reason and is perfect in its own way. ‘In nature the word ugly simply does not apply,’ he tells us. As an example, take a look at the vampire squid, or the duck-billed golden line barbell... both have evolved in interesting and spectacular ways to find food, deter predators or attract a mate. As Charles Darwin discovered, we must all adapt to survive. Illustrated with Spring’s extraordinary watercolour images, and with positive and life-affirming messages for children and their parents, this book will be treasured by families in every corner of the world.

(Big Picture Press, hardback, £18.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Great Farm Rescue

Helen Peters

Secrets, mysteries, a burning barn and a duck that rides round on a sheep! If you hadn’t already guessed, life for feisty Hannah at Clayhill Farm just got more chaotic. The Great Farm Rescue is the third story starring the resourceful Hannah and her eccentric siblings and friends, and comes from the pen of exciting author Helen Peters. Brought up on an old-fashioned farm in Sussex, Peters knows that rural life has its ups and downs and her wonderful farm-based stories adventures are based on the real-life experiences of families who live and work on a farm, often surrounded by animals and mud. Here we find Hannah's family farm, Clayhill Farm, in trouble again as their ruthless landlord threatens to evict them all. And when Dad is injured in an accident, homelessness looms. Hannah resolves to raise the money to buy the farm and secure the family’s future once and for all. But Hannah has also just landed her dream part in the school play... alongside her absolute worst enemy Miranda. How is she going to act the part AND how are a bunch of schoolchildren going to raise two million pounds in six months? Young readers will love meeting up again with theatre fan Hannah whose steely resolve through the ups and downs of trying to keep her beloved family farm safe has captured the hearts of us all. Packed with animal antics, all the fun and harsh realities of living on a farm, the warmth of family and friendship, and an alluring theatrical twist, this is the magic of farming with a real-life flavour.

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Poo Crew Adventures: Journey to Poo-topia

James Turner and Steve May

If toilet humour sends you round the bend with laughter, here’s a brilliant new graphic novel series that you won’t poo-poo!

Award-winning cartoonist, illustrator and comic writer James Turner and Steve May, king of anarchic illustration, combine their talents on this brilliant Poo Crew Adventures series which doesn’t just make you giggle... but might also make you gag! Packed with facts and fun, this hilarious first book takes youngsters on a fascinating, poo-filled journey which follows food from the moment it’s swallowed to the splash of it landing in the toilet and onward to the sewer.

In an ordinary toilet, on an ordinary day, a small poo called Ploppy lands with a splash. Just an ordinary poo about to be flushed... but Ploppy is anything but ordinary. He’s a talking poo and he’s about to go on the mission of a lifetime! Join Ploppy and his fearless guide, Professor Poo, as they boldly venture into the Secret Intestines of the Universe to discover answers to the most important digestion questions... why do we chew, why do we fart, why do cows have so many stomachs and… what will happen to Ploppy AFTER he’s been flushed?! If you’ve ever used the toilet, this book is for you!

Blending clever, comical storytelling with lots of amazing facts and illustrations that plumb the depths of the toilet world with hilarious results, this is the perfect way to amuse, inform and ‘feed’ your child’s seemingly inborn fascination with all things poo!

(Red Shed, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Great Crisp Robbery

Pamela Butchart and Thomas Flintham

Pamela Butchart’s vivid imagination moves into its extraordinary overdrive for the ten-year anniversary and amazing fourteenth book in a weird, wild and wonderful Baby Aliens series set in what should be an ordinary school but is, in fact, the most extraordinary school you are ever likely to visit! There are giggles galore and lashings of laughs in this exhilarating new escapade featuring Izzy and her friends from teacher-cum-author Butchart and illustrator Thomas Flintham. This much-loved Baby Aliens series is the perfect choice for youngsters becoming confident readers, and is a guaranteed winner for reading aloud to groups or school classes. So get ready to laugh your socks off as Izzy and her friends learn that their school trip involves an overnight ride on a sleeper train. But when they get on board, they’re shocked to discover that everything is strange, the bunk beds are tiny and Gary Petrie’s luxury crisps have been stolen. But then their teacher disappears. Oh no, Miss Jones has been kidnapped, everyone panic! Chaos and mayhem reign as Izzy and the gang take on another hilarious (mis)adventure. There’s no such thing as an ordinary day at school when they are around... Expect chaotic, comedy capers full of mischief and mayhem, and a dizzying, dazzling gallery of Flintham’s high-energy black-and-white illustrations, as Izzy’s intrepid gang get to grips with some truly anarchic antics. Seriously – and scarily – funny!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Island Vet: Rescue at Seal Bay

Gill Lewis and Irina Avgustinovich

A new school and a new island home far away from the big city has transformed Tia’s life and when your mum is a vet anything can happen! Acclaimed, award-winning children’s author and former vet Gill Lewis works her special brand of animal magic on this inspirational illustrated Island Vet series which follows Tia and her mother’s exciting new life on Gull Haven Island. In Tia’s second adventure, it’s the start of the long summer holidays and she must show visitors how to respect the environment and protect the animals who live there. At first, Tia is excited to see all the visitors arriving for their holidays and she’s delighted to make a new friend in animal lover Nat. But Tia’s feelings change when some selfish tourists upset a newborn seal pup and its mother, and then she sees how people are carelessly leaving their rubbish on the beach. Can Tia find a way to show people how to respect the island environment and all the creatures that live there? Teamed with the beautifully emotive illustrations of Irina Avgustinovich, and published in Barrington Stoke’s trademark dyslexia-friendly format, this heartwarming and inspirational series is ideal for young animal lovers and is sure to delight readers of every age.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Agent Arthur’s Jungle Journey

Russell Punter, Martin Oliver and Paddy Mounter

There will be more than a few parents out there who remember the thrills, spills and skills of Usborne’s classic Usborne Puzzle Adventures. It was a much-loved series packed full of interactive puzzles and now a new generation of readers and puzzlers can enjoy those same adventures, all updated and enhanced for a fresh audience, and colourfully illustrated by Paddy Mounter. From stormy seas to scorching deserts and jungles filled with danger, it’s up to young readers to solve the puzzles and help Agent Arthur on his adventures. So meet Arthur, the newest recruit to the Action Agency. This mission finds him crash-landing into a jungle filled with ruined temples and danger. He needs your help to solve a series of brain-teasing puzzles to outwit a gang of ruthless crooks. Can you join Agent Arthur on his daring mission, uncover the sinister plan, and help him save the day? With an exciting story and fun-filled challenges at every turn, these books are perfect for engaging reluctant readers.

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £5.99)

Age 7 plus:

Bronte Tempestra and the Ice Warriors

Bex Hogan and Hannah McCaffery

Can a plucky princess save the holiday season for a bunch of not-so-dashing knights? Enjoy a feminist twist on the traditional tales of brave knights and trembling princesses in this fun-filled fantasy quest series from author Bex Hogan and illustrator Hannah McCaffery. The delightful and daring Bronte Tempestra is an unforgettable heroine, the first ever princess to train as a knight, and here we join her for her second adventure at Sir Sebastian’s School for Squires! When a snowstorm engulfs Sir Sebastian’s at the end of the winter term, it looks like all the knights will be stuck at school for the holidays. It’s not supposed to snow in the Heart of the Kingdoms and Bronte suspects there’s more to the weird weather than meets the eye. And when ice sculptures come to life, it looks like she has another quest on her hands. As Bronte ventures through deep tunnels and into the heart of a blizzard to confront her frosty foes, can she show that she is truly the knight she dreams of being? Tradition is well and truly turned on its head in this funny, all-action romp, packed with the quirkiest creatures you’re ever likely to meet. And with McCaffery’s imaginative illustrations bringing Bronte’s exciting fantasy world to life, it’s a glorious gallop from start to finish.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Hotel for Cats: No Room for Trouble

Marie Pavlenko and Marie Voyelle

If you’re longing for a holiday in beautiful Paris, look no further than the awesome and clawsome Hotel Charamba, a cosy hotel for cats where the staff don’t put a paw out place. This charming series – written by good friends author Marie Pavlenko and illustrator Marie Voyelle – has been translated from the original French by Anna Brooke and is winning over a new English-speaking audience. And in this second enchanting adventure, we meet up again with kindly Magda, a 75-year-old lady who loves flowery dresses and squashy cushions, who is officially in charge of the Hotel Charamba but the real bosses (as everyone, except Magda, knows) are four cats. There’s bossy Bobine, an old female Persian cat who is a secret knitter, tough-talking moggy Mulot who was found abandoned in a bin, a middle-aged Siamese male called Carpette who is a wannabe singing superstar, and Couscousse, a chubby female Chartreux who just happens to be friends with a ghost. And here we find the feline friends fearing they will have their work cut out when they learn that George, a mischievous human, is coming to stay. Can they avoid a cat-astrophe? Voyelle’s enchanting illustrations bring extra life and laughter to Pavlenko’s gorgeous Gallic gem as the captivating cast of cats wend their witty and wicked way into every young reader’s heart!

(Chicken House Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Peng and Spanners: When Pigs Go Bad!

Steve Webb

What do you get when you pair an acerbically sarcastic and silly penguin with a cunningly clever (but chatty) cat? The answer is double act Peng and Spanners, the dynamic superheroes of a laughter-packed graphic novel series from animator Steve Webb. A children’s author as well as a freelance graphic designer, Webb delivers another full-on, fast and furious adventure as Peng, aka super ninja penguin fantastic, teams up again with Spanners (the only cat with a tool belt) to defeat one very bad pig. There's evil afoot in the form of the rich but bored architect, Mr Big the pig. He has plans to steal Peng’s superhero gadget collection. When half of Spanners’ latest inventions go missing and he and Peng get blamed for several dastardly crimes, the superheroes realise they need to kick into action. But they are all about to be out gadget-ed... and can they stop arguing long enough to find out? Expect robotic sausage dogs, tricky pigs, jet packs and cactus plants, and a story so silly that you’ll be laughing all the way to the final pages where there are, incidentally, some nifty drawing lessons to enjoy with Peng, Spanners, Pizza Pete and Mr Big. A romping riot of farcical fun!

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 5 plus:

Max and Chaffy: Search for the Ice Chaffy

Jamie Smart

If you’re searching for a book that pleases the eye and keeps your little ones on their toes, Chaffy could be just the special kind of ‘beast’ to stretch them to the limit!

But don’t be alarmed because Chaffy is a fluffy, white and lovable little creature who sports only one-and-a-half ears, has a habit of getting lost, and is joint star of Max and Chaffy, a heartwarming, interactive graphic novel series from much-loved author and illustrator Jamie Smart. Smart, the genius behind the bestselling Bunny vs Monkey comic books series, works his special magic on these gorgeous books for younger readers, filling them with his trademark blend of fun, friendship and the biggest, brightest and boldest illustrations.

In their fourth outing, Max and Chaffy are excited to be going on an adventure with their grumpy friend Foghorn and they are all heading under the sea! As if a treasure hunt and a secret cove weren’t fun adventure enough, imagine Max and Chaffy’s delight when they discover a Puffa-Chaffy who can blow bubbles. And you can help them to follow a treasure map and find the pirate’s gold.

Smart brings his zany wit and joyful charm to this ultra-cute and cuddly story which lets children actively join in the fun of searching and finding, celebrates the joy that comes from having a best friend, and shows that there’s a place for everyone. Full of charm and fun, these beautiful books are perfectly pitched for children who are just starting to read independently.

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

How to Grow a Mermaid

Rachel Morrisroe and Steven Lenton

When you are sorely in need a friend, why not buy some magical seeds and grow your own? A little girl with a talent for magical growing finds herself up to the waist in water when a packet of colourful seeds blossoms into out-of-control mermaids and mermen! How to Grow a Mermaid is the adorable follow-up to How to Grow a Dragon and How to Grow a Unicorn, a fun and fantastical series which mixes magic and gardening to create a truly unique take on some of the best-loved mythical creatures. The series is the work of exciting new picture book author Rachel Morrisroe and best-selling illustrator Steven Lenton who unleash their imaginations on stories featuring a little girl called Sarah, a man called Mr Pottifer, and their magical plant shop where fantastical creatures grow from plants and trees. In the new adventure, lonely little boy Jasper visits the shop to buy some mermaid seeds, and Sarah is only too happy to help him grow them. But when the plants are accidentally given too much sugar, their vines spread throughout the town, flooding the streets and causing a whole heap of mer-mayhem! Can Sarah and her new friend Jasper use their quick thinking and green fingers to save the day? Both heartwarming and entertaining, Morrisroe’s rollicking, rhyming, read-aloud story – brought to life by Lenton’s glorious gallery of multi-coloured, magical mayhem illustrations – celebrates problem-solving, kindness and resourcefulness, and will capture the hearts of readers young and old. Poetry in motion!

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Poo in the Zoo: The Super Pooper Road Race!

Steve Smallman and Ada Grey

Bottoms up as Steve Smallman and Ada Grey, the king and queen of splat, patter and plop, return with the fantastic fifth, hold-your-nose instalment of their much-loved Poo in the Zoo series! Few children can resist sharing the fun of a poopy kind of adventure, and author Smallman and illustrator Grey’s gloriously funny new rhyming picture book, featuring everyone’s favourite little zookeeper Bob McGrew and his inventor friend Hector Gloop, has it – literally – in enginefuls. It's the Super Pooper Road Race, and Bob, Hector, Poo Investigator Arabella Slater and the animal s in the zoo are building the perfect poo-powered race cars. It’s going to be a poop-tastic adventure. But, oh no!, who is that dastardly driver sabotaging the race? This race course is becoming more doo-doo dangerous by the minute! ﻿Who will zoom to victory and who will be number two? Packed to the car roofs with poop, and given extra comedy power by Grey’s rib-tickling, action-packed illustrations, this is a methane-fuelled adventure that is definitely not to be sniffed at. Laughter guaranteed from first poo to last!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

How it Works: Fire Engine

Molly Littleboy and David Semple

Nee-naw... fire engine to the rescue! Did you know the very first fire engines were big buckets of water on wheels? Drive head-on into this fabulous peep-through, chunky board book, which was written by Molly Littleboy and colourfully illustrated by David Semple, and comes packed full of fascinating facts about fire engines. Fire engines are incredible emergency vehicles and curious young readers will love learning about the amazing things that the engines and firefighters can do... from putting out flames safely to rescuing cats and visiting schools to teach fire safety. Specially designed for little hands, with interactive, peep-through pages to grasp and explore, and lots of accessible information, this super-simple introduction to fire engines is perfect for early-learners and guaranteed to keep the youngest of readers engaged, informed and inspired.

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

This is Frog

Harriet Evans and Jacqui Lee

Get ready to have your ribbits tickled with this whopping, hopping, non-stopping board book starring a frightened little tree frog! This is Frog – part of a super series featuring interactive animal adventures – comes with large flaps and interactive play which encourage children to show Frog how to catch his dinner with his tongue, protect him from the dangers of the rainforest, and trace a path with their finger to help him find his way! With questions, challenges and engaging instructions, this book will take your little reader on a thrilling journey through the rainforest with quirky, adorable Frog. The playful tone of Evans’ entertaining story is guaranteed to captivate little ones as they are immersed into the world of the rainforest and drawn into the action, peering underneath the flaps and learning subtle lessons about tree frogs. Add on Jacqui Lee’s expressive, striking artwork, full of detail and rich colours and bringing life and energy to the story, and you have hands-on, interactive fun for inquisitive young minds!