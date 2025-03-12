Hat-trick hopes for Barnsley book family
The Nicholson Family - stars of Channel 5’s On The Farm series - are releasing Cannon Hall Farm: Past, Present and Future on March 13 (Thursday) which features some unique, never-been-told-before stories.
The book collects the special memories from the family who have lived at Cannon Hall Farm for over 60 years - and includes the triumph and tragedy of what life in the Cawthorne beauty spot has been like ever since.
Roger and Cynthia Nicholson and their sons Richard, Robert and David show how the farms history was shaped by the resilience of the family and reflects on the farm’s history, childhood stories, testing times, poignant memories and enriching experiences that have shaped the lives they lead today.
As Yorkshire's premier open farm attraction, Cannon Hall Farm continues to play host to thousands of visitors with spring being the busiest time of the year.