Halloween looms large with hauntings, horrors and hilarious romps by various authors: children’s book reviews

Dracula & Daughters by Emma Carroll

Monsters, ghosts, vampires, werewolves and witches... the spooky season is looming like a dark and delicious shadow so prepare to indulge your children’s Halloween dreams – and nightmares! – with this chilling, thrilling and fantastical selection of super-scary and frighteningly funny books.

Age 8 plus:

Dracula & Daughters

Emma Carroll

Sharpen your fangs and let them sink into the first book of a blood-curdling, inventive and thrilling world-building new series from master storyteller Emma Carroll whose historical fiction has proved a big hit with young readers. In this gloriously gothic adventure, Carroll ramps up the spooks for her highly original – and high stakes – tale which delivers a unique and fiendishly feminist spin on all those familiar vampire stories.

Packed full of atmosphere and gothic detail, this deliciously dark adventure introduces us to three cousins who discover they are descendants of Dracula and combine their covert female powers to form an infamous vampire healing company called… Dracula & Daughters!

In the city of Temstown, for the first time in twenty years, vampires are prowling the streets. The only way to make the city safe again is by culling the undead with a stake through the heart. But vampire slayers are in dangerously short supply. Then three girls, Mina, Buffy and Bella, discover a mind-blowing secret which they must keep hidden at all costs. Could they alone have the powers to cure – not cull – vampires? Temstown is about to welcome its very own vampire healing company, and their first case is perilously close to home.

With magic abounding, villainous vampires, three coruscating star players, and an inventive world that includes a talking raven, this spooktacular and entertaining new series looks set to be a ghouls’ paradise!

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Last Day of October

Phil Hickes and Oriol Vidal

Bored with trick-or-treating, three friends venture into the woods on Halloween night to hunt for the haunted McBride House in this spine-tingling horror story from Phil Hickes, a writer with a self-declared passion for horror, ghosts, and all things that go bump in the night!

If you go down to the woods today, you’re in for a nasty surprise! Seeking creepy thrills instead of candy, Cody and his friends set out on Halloween to search for the ruins of the haunted McBride House in the woods near his home in Oregon. The house has taken on a sinister legendary status after it burned down a hundred years ago with tragic consequences, and it’s said that the ghosts of the family who lived there return each year on the last day of October. But when they find the house, the truth of what is happening on this eerie autumn night is more terrifying than the three teenagers could ever have imagined…

Hickes is at his ghostly, gothic best in this Halloween horror story in which the past bleeds into the present with terrifying results and is brought to vibrant, visceral life by the atmospheric and haunting illustrations of Oriol Vidal. Packed with eerie, electrifying small town America vibes, this is a spectacular spine-chiller from a master of the macabre.

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Do You Believe in Ghosts?

Danny Robins and Ellen Walker

Have you ever wondered if ghosts really exist and what it’s like to live in a ‘haunted’ house? Well wonder no more because Danny Robins, the award-winning writer, creator and host of the hit BBC podcast and TV series Uncanny, has a ‘spooktacular’ new collection of real-life ghost stories.

Robins is on a mission to inspire a new generation of ghost-hunters in his thrilling first book for children, so join him on an adventure into the world of the paranormal. Explore bizarre and intriguing mysteries from poltergeists and apparitions to messages from the spirit world, ghostly photos, and even a haunted toilet! This is a journey of discovery for anyone curious about the paranormal, exploring the science and history behind these incredible stories. With an assurance from the author that the book is ‘spooky not scary,’ Do You Believe in Ghosts? – illustrated by Ellen Walker – is an exhilarating page-turner that dares young readers to discover if they are #TeamBeliever or #TeamSceptic as they try to solve that biggest of all mysteries… do ghosts exist? So climb under the covers, grab a torch, and prepare to get ghost hunting!

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Spooksmiths Investigate: Circus of Shadows

Alex Atkinson

When you’ve grown up loving scary books filled with oddball characters, enjoyed playing murder-in-the-dark and listening to your dad’s blood-curdling bedtime stories, it seems a natural progression to write your own spooky (but funny) spine-chillers! Circus of Shadows is the second book of Spooksmiths Investigate, a brilliantly spooky horror-mystery series from Alex Atkinson who says she still dreams of ghost and zombies.

‘Roll up, roll up to be terrified out of your wits at the Circus of Shadows! Run in horror from the phantom clown... Meet a man made of flies on a real ghost train... But scariest of all, hide from Hell Mary and her rings made of teeth. Because she has a deadly deal for you...’ Spooksmiths Indigo and Rusty, a pair of squabbling siblings who live in a funeral parlour in the seaside town of Greyscar, can speak to the dead and know how to fight dangerous ghosts. But now powerful spirit Hell Mary has kidnapped their parents and if they don’t agree to track down her cursed crystal ball by sunrise, she’ll trap them all in her haunted circus for ever. Will the Spooksmiths’ skills be enough to beat her? Join the Spooksmith twins on their fast-paced and spine-tingling adventures.

Including fascinating facts about Victorian London, and inspired by the real-life London Necropolis Railways which was used to transport corpses out of the capital, Atkinson’s super-spooky, fast-paced and fun-filled adventure reminds us about the importance of family and friends and is a treat for your Halloween tricksters!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Mallory Vayle and Maggoty Skull in the Beast from Beneath

Martin Howard and Pete Williamson

Brace yourself for gruesome giggles, spooky sniggers and creepy cackles when youngsters get their hands on the second hilarious ‘horror’ story featuring a talkative skull and a necromancer-in-training from the top team of comedy king and author Martin Howard, and creative illustrator Pete Williamson.

With deliciously dark humour, hellish hags, a gloriously ghoulish girl, a wig-loving skull and a spine-chilling, fast-paced adventure to devour, this spectacular spooky romp (rightly!) comes with a warning that readers might just die of laughter and is perfect for both Halloween and as a side-splitting and spine-tingling year-round read.

Mallory is getting to grips with her new powers and her new talkative friend, Maggoty. But when Maggoty sees a wig in Les Wigs shop, he just won’t shut up about it! It's expensive, and no one seems able to pay Mallory properly for her cosmic services. So her Aunt Lilith takes matters into her own hands but, in her quest to increase her own supernatural skills, she accidentally summons a Nightmare. It, inevitably, goes HORRIBLY wrong and Mallory must take a perilous journey into the bowels of Carrion Castle in search of the solution to Aunt Lilith’s problem. But it’s only when a bony fella with a scythe turns up (that’s Death himself, by the way!) that she knows she and Maggoty are in for some terrifying fun and games!

Budding horror fans will love Howard’s gleefully spooky and very, very funny adventure which stars the chattiest, wig-wearing skull in the whole of Halloween history, and is brought to hilarious pictorial life through Williamson’s prodigious imagination. Dangerously good!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Where the Dead Live

Sam Fern and Rômolo D’Hipólito

Discover the most wondrous – and downright spooky – homes of the dead in this globe-trotting journey from our world to the underworld as author and editor Sam Fern explores the celebrations, customs and ancient mythologies of the afterlife. Lavishly illustrated by artist Rômolo D’Hipólito, Where the Dead Live, takes readers on a tour of festivals and catacombs… and how some believe we go on beyond the end.

Learn about the mythological afterlives of ancient civilizations and find out about spiritual celebrations throughout the ages, all revealed with a healthy splash of joie de vivre and not a hint of gloom. Along the way, wander through labyrinths of bone and stone, swim through sunken cemeteries, unearth ancient festivals and sacred sites of long-lost legends, and join in heartfelt traditions from around the globe which joyfully reunite the living with the lost. From Mexico’s vibrant Day of the Dead to the Pirate Cemetery of Saint-Pierre and the shadowy depths of Hades, this is a thrilling adventure through folklore, mythology and cultural practices, revealing the beauty and mystery of the afterlife.

(Templar Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 8 plus:

Fright Club: Let’s Boo This!

Sibéal Pounder

Super-spooky adventures get an exciting choose-your-character twist in this frighteningly clever new series from Sibéal Pounder, bestselling author of Witch Wars and Bad Mermaids. With friendships, frights and lots of fun to enjoy, this intriguing book is guaranteed to thrill readers as they choose which club members to follow on diverging adventures.

The night Joe Bones spots a cloaked figure leaving his gran’s house, he's sure that something is afoot. So, when he hears that his gran has passed away, he’s convinced the mysterious man has something to do with her death. Then Joe discovers that his gran was keeping a secret… she was part of an ancient society called Fright Club, investigators of crimes in supernatural hidden worlds ranging from Clinks, the world of skeletons, to the ghostly Veilooo and demon-filled Devilbend. Joe convinces his three best friends, Hal, Debbie and Rose, to revive the club and track down the mysterious figure to find out what really happened to his gran. What Joe doesn’t know is that each of his friends has a supernatural secret of their own and starting their own Fright Club could unleash a whole heap of trouble…

With each friend having a secret to hide, twists and turns guaranteed to keep readers on the edge of their seats, and a deliciously devious cast of characters to enjoy, Pounder’s journey into the unknown is a spectacular romp from start to finish.

(Puffin, paperback, £8.99)

Age 7 plus:

Aliens Made Me Do It!

David Macphail and Rory Walker

Meet the aliens… it’s not every day a spaceship crash-lands in your garden! All the family – and that includes crusty old grandads! – will enjoy this wickedly funny aliens adventure which stars two scheming Galactic rulers, a boy called Hillman (after the car) and girl whose greatest wish is to pull off a bank heist.

Expect to wipe the tears from your eyes rather than the sweat of fear from your forehead with this madcap sci-fi fantasy – written by David Macphail, author of the Lollies-nominated Thorfinn the Nicest Viking series, and illustrated by Rory Walker – which has 21st century issues, like war and peace, jealousy and friendship, embedded deep within all the hilarious twists, mash-ups, disguises, plans and schemes.

Eleven-year-old Hillman thinks it’s a prank when a spaceship turns up in his garden… until a real alien steps out, followed by a homicidal maniac robot manservant armed with explosive custard. Princess Cassiopeia is in a fix. She shrank her entire space armada while making a smoothie (don’t ask!). She came to rally Earth’s leaders but instead landed in a nowhere town called Bilgeley and got Hillman Patel, aged eleven, and his crusty old grandad. Meanwhile, Perseus crash-lands on Bilgeley rubbish tip, intent on chasing down Cassiopeia, and gets Roz, age eleven, who is here to help but has got her eyes set on a bank heist. The galaxy’s most ridiculous war has landed on Earth, and things are about to get very, very messy. Can Cassiopeia defeat Prince Perseus? Luckily, Hillman has got one excuse: ‘Aliens made me do it.’

Brought to vibrant life by Walker’s fun-filled illustrations, Mcpahail’s brilliant satire will delight readers with its sheer exuberance, short, snappy chapters, sparkling dialogue and entertaining cliffhangers. Anarchy on steroids!

(Everything with Words, paperback, £8.99)

Age 5 plus:

Croaky: Escape from Crow Castle

Matty Long

A scout mission to uncover the cause of mysterious hauntings at spooky Crow Castle delivers paranormal fun and frights in the fourth book of an action-packed and colourful chapter book series from Super Happy Magic Forest creator Matty Long. Croaky Hopper isn't like other little frogs. His head is filled with thoughts of wild adventures. He dreams of hopping across crocodile-infested waters, or being chased by a giant boulder, just like the famous TV explorer Tennessee Toad. But where can an energetic amphibian like Croaky find real-life adventure? When his Aunt Lilly signs him up for the Woggle Scouts, he expects to spend his time crafting with pinecones and selling cookies, but he soon discovers there's much more in store! In Croaky’s new adventure, the Woggle Scouts leap into action when they find hidden passageways, puzzle rooms and a murder of meddling crows! Packed with Long’s classic humour, lovable characters and eye-catching illustrations, this action-packed series is ideal for emerging readers and youngsters who like their laughs to come with lots of pictures!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

Where's Stitch?: A Limited Halloween Edition

Marvel Entertainment International Ltd

Can you spot Stitch? Don’t miss out on all the spooky fun packed inside Disney’s simply marvellous limited edition of the Lilo & Stitch search-and-find activity book featuring a brand-new Halloween scene and a glow-in-the-dark cover! Brought to life by stunning, full-colour original illustrations, the Where's Stitch? Halloween edition is available for a limited time only. Look for Lilo’s mischievous alien pet in jam-packed scenes from the beaches of Kaua’I to the Galactic Federation and back. Can you spot Stitch, Lilo and their 'Ohana friends hiding amongst the pumpkins? Perfect for Marvel and Disney fans young and old, this beautifully created search-and-find book guarantees hours of entertainment!

(Studio Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Magic Torch: Ghost Hunt

Isabel Otter and Kathryn Selbert

The youngest members of the family can enjoy some ghostly goings-on with this magical search-and-find adventure which sheds an extra special light on all the phantom fun of the Halloween season! Children’s books editor Isabel Otter’s delightful rhyming verse invites little ones to blow off the cobwebs and join a host of cute characters on their ghost-hunting mission. Shine the magical UV torch on to every page to search for more than 50 fiendishly friendly creatures hiding in the invisible ink and discover lots of spine-tingling scenes, such as a haunted house, a bat’s cave and a pumpkin patch. This super interactive board book, colourfully illustrated by Kathryn Selbert, packs in lots of spooks without the scares!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £12.99)