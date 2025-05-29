Former editor publishes debut novel

A Rotherham author has published his first novel - 30 years after he started it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rotherham Advertiser editor Andrew Mosley (57) – who worked on the paper between 2012 and January of this year – was previously a journalist in Exeter and Bolton and had his first piece of fiction printed as a trainee on the Craven Herald and Pioneer in Skipton in 1993.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a feature in the paper Andrew, originally from North Yorkshire, said he was working on his first novel.

He said: “I had a somewhat pretentious and cynical story called Mirrors of Apathy published in a book called Paper Clips and one of the reporters wrote a feature on me.

Andrew at his book launch

“In it, I said I was working on my first novel but aside from that short story, it’s been news, previews, reviews and features for papers, magazines and websites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fiction largely stayed inside my head, then inspiration struck on a holiday just outside Sorrento.

“It was far from being a complete idea and the true lightbulb moment came when I stumbled upon a dilapidated mansion on a Greek island.”

He describes The Choreography of Ghosts as “essentially a novel about loss, searching, finding and losing again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A life that, wherever it takes him, is never enough for the main character, author Michael Morrison, whose mental health has plummeted following a critical panning of his second novel and, as he stalks the streets of Bradford, deteriorates further.”

Andrew, who lives in Broom, Rotherham, added: “I realised what people round the pool were reading on that holiday in Italy wasn’t for me, celebrity autobiographies and the like, but also you’re not likely to stick a Dostoevsky in your suitcase, so I aimed for something in the middle.

“On and off, mostly due to work commitments, it’s taken me almost 12 years and been through 11 drafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s now 32 years after I initially started writing a different novel, so hopefully the next one won’t take quite so long!

“I was sad to leave journalism and the Advertiser, where I worked with some great people and on some great stories, and I’m not sure becoming an author is financially viable, but hopefully people will like the book.”

The Choreography Of Ghosts is available for £12 from Rotherham Visitor Centre at The Makers Emporium on Rotherham High Street and online from Amazon and Waterstones for £12.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew recently held a book launch event at the Cutlers’ Arms in Rotherham and is also featured on the YouTube channel Letschataboutyou2day where his interview can be found at https://youtu.be/KOpQdA8aOEM

Regular news, updates and free writing can be found at www.andrew-mosley.co.uk