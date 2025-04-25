Fifteen-year-old author launches "The Awesome Autistic Girl's Guide to Life" during Autism Acceptance Month

Angel's book is inspired by her own experience of living with autism.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Westbourne School pupil Angel Dusauzay has used her own experience of living with autism to write her debut book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Awesome Autistic Girl’s Guide to Life is described as ‘your go-to workbook if you’re an autistic teen girl who wants to feel more confident, calm, and 100 per cent yourself.’

It’s packed with 15-year-old Angel’s own favourite strategies and full of fun stuff like self-care bingo, chill colouring pages, DIY fidget toys, feel-good affirmations, as well as things like dealing with school stress, friendships, and periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book, which is available now at Amazon, was launched with a special author signing event at Westbourne in Broomhill to coincide with Autism Acceptance Month.

Angel with Lord Mayor Coun Jayne Dunn.

And there to offer personal congratulations and support for Angel was Lord Mayor of Sheffield County Jayne Dunn.

“Angel is a hugely passionate Autism advocate, but even bigger than this, I’d say she is an advocate for inclusivity and equity,” said Westbourne Headmaster Aidan Edmanson

“She has the confidence and courage to put herself out there, to raise awareness, to support others and be heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The personal attributes required to produce and publish a work such as The Awesome Autistic Girl’s Guide to Life at such a young age, really are quite remarkable.

“The attention to detail, the creativity, the research and the hours and hours of work certainly come across.

“For every child or teenager that has the pleasure of owning this, Angel is offering them support, a voice and a sense that they’re certainly not alone.

“Here at Westbourne we have four core school values - excellence, inclusion, resilience and respect - and without a doubt, what Angel has achieved with her book encapsulates and embodies all of these.”

The Awesome Autistic Girl’s Guide to Life costs £9.99 and is available at amazon.co.uk