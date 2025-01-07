Art’bracadabra: Discover the Magic of Art with a Surprise on Every Page by Raphaël Garnier

Get hands-on with the creative mysteries of art, learn about the ages-old relationship between humans and birds, discover the weird and wonderful world of jellyfish, and enjoy a snow-filled winter adventure with two lovable friends, courtesy of a newly formed independent publishing house on a mission to make every child a reader.

Post Wave Children’s Books is a children’s imprint and UK subsidiary of Post Wave Publishing China, a leading privately owned publishing house, and aims to ‘translate original, beautiful, fun, clever books that visually delight, entertain, inspire and help children discover the world around them.’

They believe that being a reader brings opportunities and opens up the world, and are committed to publishing books – showcasing diverse voices, excellent design and award-winning illustration – which will encourage youngsters to become lifelong readers. And here is a selection of some of their first impressive books which are already causing waves.

Age 5 plus:

Art’bracadabra: Discover the Magic of Art with a Surprise on Every Page!

Raphaël Garnier

Touch, feel and observe closely the mysteries of art with this magnificent and magical book which invites young readers and budding artists to explore colour, shapes, perspective and texture.

Art’bracadabra – itself a poetic and playful work of art – is adapted from a series of short films called Mon Oiel (My Eye) displayed at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, France, by renowned modern artist and creative director Raphael Garnier. Using organic and dreamlike language, Garnier’s show introduced children to the fundamentals of art in an interactive and child-friendly way.

Highly interactive throughout, this sumptuous book includes different elements on every page, including a pop-up wheel, special inks, flaps to lift and a variety of textures. Youngsters will love getting hands-on by lifting flaps, spinning wheels, pulling tabs, marvelling at the pop-ups, and touching the different textures as they embark on a journey filled with creativity and discovery.

Changing the images helps to unlock the secrets of art and introduces the ten basic elements and principles of art... the dot, the line, the shape, the material, the tools, the colour, volume, composition and perspective.

A perfectly imagined and unforgettable art lesson!

(Post Wave Children’s Books, hardback, £25)

Age 7 plus:

The Call of the Birds: How We Can Help Birds Everywhere

Séraphine Menu and Fleur Oury

Take flight with a superbly created and illustrated book that reveals the unique relationship between humans and birds, from the impacts made by early settlers right through to the modern-day challenges of climate change.

The Call of the Birds: How We Can Help Birds Everywhere – translated from the French by Michele Hutchison – is the work of French author Séraphine Menu, who enjoys exploring how nature and people interact, and is gorgeously illustrated in vivid colour and rich detail by Fleur Oury who has ‘a very special place in her heart for nature.’

Both the dodo and the moa have already disappeared from our world... could the sparrow, the swallow or the robin be next, and what can be done to save them? In recent years, ornithologists have been sounding the alarm with bird populations declining all over the world and some species on the verge of extinction. In recent times in the UK alone, five new species have been added to the red list of most concern.

This timely book helps readers to understand the vital role birds play in our world by presenting key scientific findings in a clear and child-friendly way. By offering helpful advice and easy, actionable steps, The Call of the Birds inspires and empowers future generations to protect our bird populations.

On a wing and a prayer for tomorrow’s world of birds...

(Post Wave Children’s Books, hardback, £16.99)

Age 6 plus:

The Jellyfish Garden: Explore Their Curious World

Paola Vitale and Rossana Bossù

From the deepest, darkest oceans to shallow coastal seas, warm tropical waters and the cold Arctic Ocean, jellyfish bring colour, mystery and endless fascination to our underwater world.

But what do we really know about jellyfish? Are they poisonous, can you eat them, is it true that they are immortal, can they really indicate climate change? Welcome to The Jellyfish Garden – written by Paola Vitale and exquisitely Illustrated by Rossana Bossù – where the intriguing and awe-inspiring world of jellyfish is revealed in all its colourful glory.

Brought to life by Bossù’s extraordinarily detailed artwork, and accompanied by Vitale’s treasure trove of information, the Italian pair’s must-have book is ideal for children who love exploring nature’s star players. Identified by The Guardian as 2024’s unexpected style icon, jellyfish have been described as ‘really weird and really beautiful’ and this book reveals both sides of these fascinating creatures.

Discover the enormous lion’s mane jellyfish which featured in a Sherlock Holmes story, the huge and very poisonous Drymonema dalmatinum, and the many-ribbed jellyfish which glows in the dark. The beautiful illustrations include cross sections, top views and elegant graphics, all providing a visual feast. There is also a jellyfish spotter’s guide, the anatomy of a jellyfish, the importance of jellyfish in a biodiverse ecosystem, and an in-depth look at their varying superpowers, not least their ability to self-heal and to glow in the dark.

The final pages detail the Turritopsis nutricula, also known as the immortal jellyfish, which appears to have the ability to regenerate itself, a fitting tribute to a book that itself captures the endless appeal of these amazing underwater creatures!

(Post Wave Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 3 plus:

Tiger, It’s Snowing!

Daishu Ma

Love might make the world go round but friendships are the glue that keeps us all together! And what could be more heartwarming than the wintry tale of the very special bond between a little girl and a tiger?

Tiger, It’s Snowing! is a gorgeous, snow-filled picture book from Daishu Ma, a London-based Chinese illustrator and graphic artist whose work expresses her keen interest in science and nature, and is the first book in an enchanting new series starring two lovable characters, Tiger and Mei.

Mei’s exuberant Tiger wants to play in the snow but Mei isn’t quite so sure. It’s cold and it’s wet! But Mei soon changes her mind when she tastes delicate snowflakes for the first time, makes fresh footprints in the pristine snow, and enjoys a fun snowball fight with Tiger. As the day draws to a close, the good friends return to the warm embrace of home – a perfect conclusion to a day filled with wonder and delight.

Little ones will love joining this delightful duo as they welcome every new day, navigate fresh experiences, solve problems and enjoy a world full of fun, adventure and friendship, and still manage to get home in time for tea... tea for two, that is!

(Post Wave Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

A Little Sailing Lesson

Sara Stefanini

Life’s ups and downs can sometimes make little ones feel all at sea... so steer them to calmer waters with this comforting and poetic picture book which makes clear that what matters most is the voyage and not the destination!

A Little Sailing Lesson – created by author and illustrator Sara Stefanini who was born in Sorengo, Switzerland – is a perfect reflection of the old adage that not all of life is plain sailing. Aldo is an experienced sailor and knows that the first thing to do when sailing is to set a destination... a destination that can be reached even though there will be unexpected challenges and a level of ingenuity required along the way. As Aldo says, you will always get somewhere!

Little ones will be more than happy to climb aboard with Aldo and his young companion in this gentle story of resilience and adaptability which blends Stefanini’s enchanting artwork with a beautifully a simple text full of words of encouragement for any young ‘sailor’ unsure of life’s ebb and flow.

Don’t miss the boat!

(Post Wave Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age from birth:

Who Ate the Little Bug?

Hector Dexet

Who ate the little bug? Not me, not you, so who? French author and illustrator Hector Dexet has fun with a funny and playful board book that has been ingeniously created for curious little hands and eyes!

Dexet, who creates books which are designed to surprise and awaken the curiosity of youngsters by adding interactive elements, asks young readers to guess who ate the little bug. Was it the polar bear? The pelican? The lion? The snail? A gallery of colourful animals all deny their involvement right through to the delightfully funny twist at the end.

With a succession of holes that get smaller and smaller, tiny tots will love getting their hands on this bold and engaging book. Each vivid double-page spread features a different brightly coloured animal, introducing children to a whole spectrum of colour and creatures whilst fostering a joy of reading.

With giggles guaranteed at the final turn of the page, and robust enough to withstand the attentions of the most enthusiastic little hands, Who Ate the Little Bug? will be consumed over and over and over again!

(Post Wave Children’s Books, board book, £9.99)