Cars from Sheffield 1900 to 1930

By Steve myers
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 13:16 BST
The city of Sheffield was known worldwide for its expertise in specialized steel production, engineering and cutlery manufactory. At the end of the 18th century the motorcar became a reality Britain joined the cause. Many existing companies began producing cars. Hundreds of firms styled themselves 'motor manufacturers'. Some of these products were of good quality and many were not.

'Cars from Sheffield' tells the story of when Sheffield produced motor cars.

Sheffield-Simplex, Charron Laycock, Stringer Winco, Richardson, YEC, HFG, Cavendish, Hallamshire, Norfolk - all but forgotten names.

In the heyday of Sheffield's motor industry the city's craftsmen built vehicles ranging from the grandest limousines, constructed in prestigious factories and selling to Princes and Czars, to humble 'cyclecars', built in tiny workshops for the consumption of the lowers 'classes'. this book recalls those cars, both the vintage and veteran classics and the brave failures.

It also explains the sad demise of Sheffield's car industry between the Wars.

The book is available from Kelham Industrial Museum or on line at 'carsfromsheffield.co.uk

