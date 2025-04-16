Cars from Sheffield 1900 to 1930
'Cars from Sheffield' tells the story of when Sheffield produced motor cars.
Sheffield-Simplex, Charron Laycock, Stringer Winco, Richardson, YEC, HFG, Cavendish, Hallamshire, Norfolk - all but forgotten names.
In the heyday of Sheffield's motor industry the city's craftsmen built vehicles ranging from the grandest limousines, constructed in prestigious factories and selling to Princes and Czars, to humble 'cyclecars', built in tiny workshops for the consumption of the lowers 'classes'. this book recalls those cars, both the vintage and veteran classics and the brave failures.
It also explains the sad demise of Sheffield's car industry between the Wars.
The book is available from Kelham Industrial Museum or on line at 'carsfromsheffield.co.uk