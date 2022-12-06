Book Review: This book is the definition of epic, it is a true masterpiece

In a small glen somewhere near Forfar in present day Scotland, a young boy called Lachie sees a ghost. He doesn’t want to tell his family as they probably won’t take him seriously.

News of the Dead by James Robertson

So begins News of the Dead, the Walter Scott prize-winning novel by James Robertson.

This book is the definition of epic - we have three narratives spread over three different millennia to contend with here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Robertson is King of the microcosm - he takes huge themes and timespans, and channels them into moments we understand, people we care about, and a place we grow to love.

The earliest section of the story takes us back to ancient Pictland and the coming of Christianity when the saint who isn’t really a saint - Conach - comes to the glen that will bear his name. Or does he? Indeed, did Conach even exist?

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of the Dead employs a deliciously layered approach to story - Conach’s life was supposedly documented in a book that no longer exists.

We only have a work claiming to be its translation courtesy of a highly unreliable nineteenth-century antiquarian called Charles Kirkliston Gibb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second narrative is Gibb’s diary - the story of his journey to Glen Conach to translate this mysterious old book.

And the third is Maja’s story - the oldest lady in the glen now reading this diary and talking to Lachie about ghosts. Maja brings us up to date, complete with Covid and the lockdowns of 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of the Dead explores time and place, and what it means to be home. But more than anything, it’s a book about story. The stories we tell ourselves - how we construct history and our own reality.

Robertson takes us from beautifully observed depictions of the best of humanity, to the horrors of war, to the petty preoccupations of everyday life - and it’s all done seamlessly.

Advertisement Hide Ad