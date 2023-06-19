Book Review: Slow down on a pilgrimage to appreciate simple pleasures

The pilgrimage still exerts a powerful pull over our imaginations.
In 2020, during those strange months of Covid, author JF Penn walked the Pilgrim’s Way from Winchester to Canterbury.
The following year she walked St Cutherbert’s Way and the year after that, the big one – the Camino itself.
This book is a record of her three pilgrimage journeys – a compelling combination of the practical and the spiritual which makes for a thought-provoking read.
As well as reflections on her own experiences, in particular the mental health challenges of lockdowns and how walking these ancient routes helped her during dark times, Penn provides food for thought for anyone contemplating taking their own journey.
She covers the three parts to a pilgrimage – preparation, the journey, and returning home - with advice from journalling questions through to lists of what to pack.
I found myself immediately searching for a pilgrimage route, and discovered one called the Peak Pilgrimage which ends just six miles (or so I thought) from my house. I hit upon the idea of walking home.
What place could be more special than that?
Less than a month after closing the final page of this book, I walked 50 miles over three days through some of the most stunning scenery imaginable, all alone.
And I really loved it. It’s a mysterious, inexplicable thing – but it made me feel deeply peaceful and happy.
Life isn’t easy these days. There are a huge number of demands on our time, the news often feels unremittingly grim, and it can be difficult to feel calm – to slow down and appreciate simple pleasures and the beauty of the landscape.
Pilgrimage provides a wonderful window into how that might be possible.
What I’m saying is don’t blame me if you find yourself, rucksack on your back, walking a ridiculously long way, listening to birdsong and a babbling stream, and feeling strangely lovely.