News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Fresh twist in United takeover saga as Prince ‘in £140m deal’ talks
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Book Review: Slow down on a pilgrimage to appreciate simple pleasures

A pilgrimage is a journey to a sacred or special place. It might feel like an outdated idea in 2023 but more than 350,000 people still walk the famous Camino de Santiago route alone every year.
By Anna Caig
Published 19th Jun 2023, 08:52 BST
Pilgrimage by JF PennPilgrimage by JF Penn
Pilgrimage by JF Penn

The pilgrimage still exerts a powerful pull over our imaginations.

In 2020, during those strange months of Covid, author JF Penn walked the Pilgrim’s Way from Winchester to Canterbury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following year she walked St Cutherbert’s Way and the year after that, the big one – the Camino itself.

Most Popular
Anna CaigAnna Caig
Anna Caig

This book is a record of her three pilgrimage journeys – a compelling combination of the practical and the spiritual which makes for a thought-provoking read.

As well as reflections on her own experiences, in particular the mental health challenges of lockdowns and how walking these ancient routes helped her during dark times, Penn provides food for thought for anyone contemplating taking their own journey.

She covers the three parts to a pilgrimage – preparation, the journey, and returning home - with advice from journalling questions through to lists of what to pack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I found myself immediately searching for a pilgrimage route, and discovered one called the Peak Pilgrimage which ends just six miles (or so I thought) from my house. I hit upon the idea of walking home.

What place could be more special than that?

Less than a month after closing the final page of this book, I walked 50 miles over three days through some of the most stunning scenery imaginable, all alone.

And I really loved it. It’s a mysterious, inexplicable thing – but it made me feel deeply peaceful and happy.

Life isn’t easy these days. There are a huge number of demands on our time, the news often feels unremittingly grim, and it can be difficult to feel calm – to slow down and appreciate simple pleasures and the beauty of the landscape.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pilgrimage provides a wonderful window into how that might be possible.

What I’m saying is don’t blame me if you find yourself, rucksack on your back, walking a ridiculously long way, listening to birdsong and a babbling stream, and feeling strangely lovely.

Related topics:Winchester