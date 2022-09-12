Book Review: She’s struggling with addiction and battling many demons

In the Shadow of the Mountain by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado

Her strategy for overcoming this was more extreme than most - she decided to climb Mount Everest.

In the Shadow of the Mountain follows dual timelines - one as Vasquez-Lavado climbs to base camp with a group of young women who have experienced sexual abuse and trafficking, then joins the group of climbers with which she will make her Everest summit attempt. The second timeline goes back to follow her experiences in childhood and young adulthood - the road that brought her to the tallest point on the planet. It’s not an easy read in parts - the childhood sections, in particular, are often heartbreaking. But we build a vivid understanding of what drives this extraordinary woman.

The most remarkable thing about this book is not Vasquez-Lavado’s achievements - spectacularly impressive though they are - but the humility, humour and honesty with which she describes them. This is no romanticised tale of conquering a great summit - she doesn’t shy away from describing the challenges, sometimes huge, sometimes mundane, of being a real woman of flesh and blood in these conditions. It’s an approach that may make her adventures seem less lofty, but certainly no less impressive.