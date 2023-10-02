Book Review: Robot is the most likeable character

Artificial intelligence’s potential to replace humans lies at the heart of the screenwriters’ strike, now approaching its sixth month.

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

AI is a concern for publishers and novelists too, yet in Klara and the Sun (released in paperback in 2022), Kazuo Ishiguro challenges readers to empathise with a robot in the form of a so-called Artificial Friend (AF), the sole narrator of the story.

We meet Klara in a store that sells AFs as companions for children, where she’s been repeatedly passed over in favour of more advanced models.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Klara has an exceptional level of curiosity and imagination that gives her superior insight. It’s this capacity that draws the attention of Josie, a girl with a mysterious illness, who finally liberates Klara from the store.

Klara’s other major relationship (as the title implies) is with the Sun, which takes on a godlike persona for her because she has inferred that sunlight has power (indeed, she needs solar energy to operate, and her name means ‘brightness’).

Klara’s everyday mission is to serve Josie, but Klara’s life’s work becomes getting the Sun to restore Josie’s health, which has been compromised by genetic editing.

In Klara, we have a somewhat ethereal narrator, who is loyal, thoughtful, and (arguably) more likeable than any human in the story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But because her perspective is limited, there are aspects of the world that readers, like Klara, do not fully comprehend.