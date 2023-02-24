Book Club: Eichler's startlingly fresh approach to nature poetry and ecopoetry

With Eichler's startlingly fresh approach to nature poetry and ecopoetry, the reader is invited to come close and experience islands and wild places in Scandinavia, Iceland, Russia, Alaska and Scotland, where ‘we are found: / the gannets are white flares / hitting the water / under a fishbone sky’. Her poems of landscape and sea blur the relationship between human and animal, body and place. The book moves from the small certainties of childhood towards the profound uncertainties of adulthood.
Many of the poems are written from thresholds, with the speaker trying to divine the future and failing. Islands are a linking theme throughout the book, where the speakers explore vulnerable, isolated places, as well as ideas around choice.
Here are poems about being trapped within systems of gendered expectations so all-encompassing they are difficult to see. Elsewhere are poems about the world falling apart while we get used to living in a state of emergency, normalising extremes in order to survive. Other poems explore gendered violence, spectacle and privacy, and ambivalence about marriage and children.
Born in Hertfordshire, Charlotte Eichler is a scholar of Old Norse and Viking literature, working at the University of Leeds. Her work was featured in Carcanet’s New Poetries VIII (2021) and in the pamphlet Their Lunar Language (published by Scarborough's Valley Press), which Anthony Vahni Capildeo characterised as 'modern pastoral, not nostalgic, and well beyond the ordinary domestic lyric'. Swimming Between Islands gathers this work with a substantial collection of new poems into a debut collection, and is published by Manchester's Carcanet Press.
The Sheffield Telegraph publishes here an excerpt of the collection. The collection can be ordered from your local library or from your local Sheffield bookshops, including the independents Rhyme and Reason, La Biblioteka and Juno Books.
Poems from Swimming Between Islands
AUTUMN AT THE WIREWORKS
It’s spring again
but inside out,
the woods piratical,
bejewelled with pick-me reds,
gem-studded puffballs,
funnels of unlikely blue.
There are teaspoons
of jelly, dead men’s fingers,
brains that glow.
Here we are unburied –
we lug our spirits
and our winter fears
in backpacks until we find
the waterfalls and whisky pools,
the woods’ distillery
with copper guts
and leaf clot underfoot.
BALLOONIST
Haworth Gala, 1906
She is wet to the waist
in river, a minnow girl
slipping through lanes,
always looking
for the ropes
somebody hangs
in the woods
near water,
or that feeling you get
at the edge of cliffs.
On the moors
the walls lose
their footing,
lurching up hills,
along scars.
She looks down on the village,
pictures it wilder –
black hats a penguin circus,
the Old White Lion
roaring her name –
all those extra hearts
to bloody her.
She chooses
the balloon’s silky bones,
a lampfish sky.
THE HERMIT OF TREIG
Eagles tilt the hills,
the loch’s skin bends
like a fish. This isn’t solid
ground – even the train tracks float
on brushwood. My legs give way
from time to time.
How nice to have an accident!
Knocked back into my body
for a spell, careful bandages.
I built a house from matchsticks
then from trees. Shed full
of cowberries drying
on the year’s old news.
I live in a cloud world, one day
behind. Snow falls,
small things get lost.
The rose I was talking to
last night has gone –
I’ll find her,
chop the wood
before the ice
comes back. It’s pretty,
what I’m seeing –
zigzags every colour
you can think of.
MOUSA, SHETLAND
Airy flies cloud round our feet
from rotting seaweed, black
with a salt wrack smell.
Petrels flit from a Pictish broch
as we climb the steps at dawn.
We are found:
the gannets are white flares
hitting the water
under a fishbone sky.
HERVÖR AND VÖLUND
I held the birds of myself together
for seven years.
When I left with his ring,
he made seven hundred
to tempt me back.
Offered earrings like green eyes,
brooches of milk teeth,
silver cups like small skulls.
I put our sky-blue eggs
beyond his reach,
up where distance
softened everything to feathers.
I loved his hands,
their blacksmith skill.
He loved black velvet bark
after a fire.
But it wasn’t only metal he could shape.
Now he’s far above me,
a vulture with black fingers
and a blood-drop head.
Our children’s veins were green-lit –
young trees
with the smell of smoke
already in their branches.