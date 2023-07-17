Book Club: Book says it’s OK to stray sometimes

One day her younger brother runs off the path to school to chase a bird and Ivy has to follow him to try and bring him back.
The rest of the book is about Ivy finding her brother in a fairyland called Underfell.
I loved the metaphor about the path because I think it means: don’t stay on a fixed path in your life, and it’s OK to stray sometimes.
I also like it because the writer includes the OS grid reference of where Ivy is underneath the name of every chapter.
I think this is cool because you can imagine Ivy moving across the land. I am going to the lake district this summer and it is nice to know some real places that are there and their grid references.
My favourite character is a wizard called Taliesin because the way he casts his spells is different and interesting. I won’t tell you how because it would be a spoiler!
The best bit of the story takes place at Long Meg and her Daughters, a stone circle in the Lake district.
I liked it because they (Ivy and somebody else - yes, I’m keeping that a secret)have to count the stones in the circle and say the right number to make Long Meg answer one question.
I think this book is for 8 - 12 year olds who like fantasy books and adventure stories. I would recommend it.
This book made me feel curious about one of the characters called King Evelyn because he behaves strangely at the beginning of the book and I wanted to find out why.
Thank you for reading this book review and hope you have a good day!