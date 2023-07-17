News you can trust since 1887
Book Club: Book says it’s OK to stray sometimes

The Sky Beneath The Stone is a book about a child adventurer called Ivy North.
By Oscar Caig
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:41 BST
The Sky Beneath the Stone by Alex MullarkyThe Sky Beneath the Stone by Alex Mullarky
The Sky Beneath the Stone by Alex Mullarky

One day her younger brother runs off the path to school to chase a bird and Ivy has to follow him to try and bring him back.

The rest of the book is about Ivy finding her brother in a fairyland called Underfell.

I loved the metaphor about the path because I think it means: don’t stay on a fixed path in your life, and it’s OK to stray sometimes.

I also like it because the writer includes the OS grid reference of where Ivy is underneath the name of every chapter.

I think this is cool because you can imagine Ivy moving across the land. I am going to the lake district this summer and it is nice to know some real places that are there and their grid references.

My favourite character is a wizard called Taliesin because the way he casts his spells is different and interesting. I won’t tell you how because it would be a spoiler!

The best bit of the story takes place at Long Meg and her Daughters, a stone circle in the Lake district.

I liked it because they (Ivy and somebody else - yes, I’m keeping that a secret)have to count the stones in the circle and say the right number to make Long Meg answer one question.

I think this book is for 8 - 12 year olds who like fantasy books and adventure stories. I would recommend it.

This book made me feel curious about one of the characters called King Evelyn because he behaves strangely at the beginning of the book and I wanted to find out why.

Thank you for reading this book review and hope you have a good day!

