Best books to listen to while on winter walk

One addition that can truly encourage a soothing, relaxed atmosphere is that of an audiobook – and this doesn’t have to be forgotten if you have found yourself suffering from hearing loss.

With this in mind, the hearing aid experts at ReSound have compiled the ultimate list of audiobooks to welcome you into winter style as well as tips and tricks to hear them more effectively.

Katie Ogden, audiologist and training manager of ReSound North-West Europe, offered her insight on listening to audiobooks with hearing aids:

“Lots of people are apprehensive about listening to music or audiobooks with hearing aids in, but it is something that is entirely possible.

There are many different kinds of hearing aids that allow you to directly stream audiobooks through them, meaning you do not have to compromise on your quality of hearing while also enjoying your favourite book. For example, the ReSound Omnia makes listening to audiobooks as easy as using wireless headphones.

the poetry anthology that took the world by storm: ‘Milk and Honey’. The Taylor Swift album of poetry books, the collection is filled with the intricate details of the poet’s heartbreak, family turmoil, and illustrations that help to transport you directly into the emotion-filled pages.

Here are some ideal audiobooks for the winter

The Loney - Andrew Michael Hurley

If you feel like delving into some eerie, tension-filled storytelling this autumn then The Loney could be the audiobook for you. The tale follows Smith and his brother, as their family tries to coax Hanny into uttering his first words – with the help of strange and supernatural rituals.

Set in the northwest of England, the novel is brimming with visions of moody coastlines, rolling hills and volatile British weather.

Wuthering Heights - Emily Brontë

A classic never dies, and that is definitely the case with ‘Wuthering Heights’, making it perfect for a rainy after-work walk.Positioned in the cold, unforgiving vastness of the Yorkshire Moors, the story is fuelled by forbidden romance, ghosts of the past, and heart-wrenching displays of passion and grief. What more can you ask for in a winter read?Original Fairy Tales – The Brothers Grimm

This collection of stories may represent the epitome of sinister, suspenseful literature – and most of the tales might sound slightly familiar.

Indulging in this compilation this autumn offers the opportunity to see where most of your favourite fairy tales originated, and how gory and unexpected most of their endings were intended to be.

Ranging from Little Red Cap to Puss in Boots, this audiobook comes equipped with nostalgic anecdotes tinged with horror and insidious undertones.

Fates and Furies – Lauren Groff

