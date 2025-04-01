We are All Animals by Christopher Lloyd, Ben Hoare and Mark Ruffle

Discover the many amazing similarities between humans and animals, get a buzz out of the remarkable life of bees, enjoy madcap escapades and exhilarating villainy with a feisty gangster’s daughter, and dive into an adventure full of magical realism, action and danger with a super selection of new children’s books.

Age 8 plus:

We are All Animals

Christopher Lloyd, Ben Hoare and Mark Ruffle

Now here’s a thought... what do YOU have in common with a cat, a bat, a jellyfish and 150 other animals?

If you believed that we humans have very different bodies to animals, then you’re in for a BIG surprise when you open the pages of this brilliant new book from What on Earth Books, a publisher whose mission is to bring all children the most trustworthy and inspiring non-fiction books.

With an introduction by TV Supervet, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, We Are All Animals offers youngsters an awe-inspiring new way to understand the animal kingdom by uncovering incredible similarities in the anatomy of humans and other animals, as well as parallels in animal emotion, intelligence and community, including expressing love, showing grief, using language, having fun, working together, and even showing off!

With its unique focus, the book – written by Ben Hoare and Christopher Lloyd – celebrates our entire furry, scaly, slimy, slippery, extended family. Did you know that most animal bodies, including ours, are shaped like tubes, that humans share 75 per cent of their genes with chickens, that animals get a lot of the same diseases (and medical treatments) we do, and that rats are ticklish and dolphins give each other names? Children will be delighted to discover how similar they are to bats, bees, dogs, frogs, jellyfish, giraffes, and many more.

By encouraging readers to make connections between distant corners of the animal kingdom, the book celebrates the extraordinary ways in which all of Earth’s creatures are connected. Created in partnership with the Humanimal Trust, a charity advocating collaboration between physicians and veterinarians, We Are All Animals is underpinned by cutting-edge medical science and is lavishly illustrated by Mark Ruffle with original artwork, fascinating infographics and real-life photography. Animal magic for all the family to enjoy!

(What on Earth Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

University of Cambridge: Secrets of Bees

Ben Hoare and Nina Chakrabarti

If you ever wondered what it feels like to be a bee, how they make honey, and why they famously do a ‘waggle dance,’ look no further than this brilliant book which is guaranteed to ‘bee’ an all-round winner with your curious kids!

Secrets of Bees – a children’s guide to hives, pollination and electro-sense – is the first book of a new Think Big series in an exciting collaboration between Nosy Crow children’s books and the University of Cambridge. Featuring illustrated single-subject STE(A)M topics, the books will explore some of the universe’s most fascinating subjects.

Written by bestselling wildlife writer Ben Hoare, in consultation with Professor Beverley Glover and Dr Sally Lee of the Cambridge University Botanic Garden, Secrets of Bees features accessible, bitesize chunks and is filled with award-winning artist Nina Chakrabarti’s bright and colourful illustrations on every page.

Bees are incredible and there are so many different kinds found all over the world, from humble bumblebees and honeybees to diggers, leafcutters, and even meat-eating vulture bees. Discover how a bee’s eyes see the world in a unique way, how bees pollinate plants, how they communicate with a ‘waggle dance’, and how without bees, the world would be a very different (and much less wonderful) place.

Buzzing with fascinating facts and blooming all over with gorgeous artwork, the book will inspire young readers to become pollination pros and equip them with enough knowledge to do their bit to help save the bees!

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

Clem Fatale Has Been Betrayed

Eve Wersocki Morris and Honie Beam

Gangsters, gals, hoodlums and heists... welcome to the first book of a rip-roaring new middle grade series set in the shadowy streets of 1950s London and teeming with madcap escapades and the unlikeliest heroes!

Leading the charge through all the exhilarating villainy is fearless young crook Clem Fatale, the simply delightful creation of exciting author Eve Wersocki Morris whose debut mystery novel, The Bird Singers, has been nominated for multiple awards.

And what a first outing this is for feisty Clem as she sets out on a dangerous mission to find her dad, Jimmy Fatale, notorious jewel thief and leader of the Spider Gang. Jimmy has gone missing while raiding the home of wealthy Lord Weatherdale and with him the greatest prize in London... the Fool’s Canary. Along with her prisoner and/or sidekick Gilbert (depends who you’re asking), Clem sets off on a rip-roaring chase through the London underworld. Racing through dodgy dives, glamorous nightclubs, greasy spoons and secret alleyways, Clem – who has been pulling jobs with the Spiders since she was eleven – and Gilbert are soon pursued by a host of friends and foes. Will Clem find her father in time, or will the most sinister villain this side of the river put a stop to all her plans?

Brimming with the characterful illustrations of Honie Beam, who is based in South Carolina, this high-octane adventure delivers fun, adventure, mystery, pulsating action and a brilliantly imagined cast of characters from fast-talking dames and cranky crooks to lovable good guys and dastardly bad guys. Add on a sparkling dialogue and a brilliantly imagined Fifties backdrop, and you have a series destined to steal every reader’s heart!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Gargoyles: The Watcher

Tamsin Mori

An inexperienced Guardian, a missing kelpie, a growing threat... if adventure-lovers haven’t already guessed, Tamsin Mori is back to thrill and chill us with the second book of her simply magical Gargoyles series which blends realism with fun and fantasy, and was inspired by the fabulous myths and legends of her mother’s native Shetland Islands.

Star of the show is an eleven-year-old boy called Callen whose family have moved into Gargoyle’s Rest, his father’s crumbling and mysterious childhood mansion, where long-forgotten magic has started returning and woken a disgruntled and extremely feisty gargoyle called Zariel.

With dark threats lurking in the shadows and Zariel now his friend, Callen is in training as a Gargoyle Guardian but he’s still a novice and when Oculus – the organisation which oversees all the magical Sources – discover that Callen has been made a Guardian, they send a Watcher to assess his skills. Callen knows that if he fails, he risks losing both his gargoyle and his new home. But satisfying the Watcher is the least of his worries. With ghosts on the prowl, a missing kelpie to find, and blighted magic spreading beyond Gargoyles Rest, Callen’s friendships, his courage, and his ingenuity will all be put to the test.

Packed with magical realism, danger and fast-paced action, these wild and wonderfully imagined Gargoyles stories deliver excitement and adventure all the way, but Mori also gently explores universal themes like protecting the planet, and the importance of family, friendship, and remaining true to yourself. Beautifully written, and wrapped up in the magic of our precious natural world, this is an unmissable series.

(UCLan Publishing, paperback, £8.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Whisperwicks: The Impossible Trials

Jordan Lees and Vivienne To

If springtime is reigniting your spirit of adventure, return to the labyrinthine streets of Wreathenwold and enjoy the second Whisperwicks magical mission from Jordan Lees, one of the most exciting new voices in children’s fiction.

The Impossible Trials sees more spectacular world-building and storytelling from a writer whose imagination would seem to have no bounds as we meet up again with eleven-year-old Benjamiah Creek whose belief in science, logic and reason was shattered by his discovery of an impossible world.

Packed with the glorious illustrations of New Zealand-based artist Vivienne To, this new outing for Benjamiah expands his incredible invented world into new spaces, creates new characters, and delivers the same seductive blend of heartfelt friendships and fantastical otherworldly adventures.

‘Magic forged at Midsommer is the strongest and truest of all magic – both fair and foul.’ When Benjamiah discovers a strange fragment of witchstone, he find himself transported to the labyrinthine streets of Wreathenwold... a world of spectacular adventure, dark secrets and impossible magic. Along with his friends, the fierce and brilliant Elizabella Cotton, Mea and Silas the mapmaker, Benjamiah embarks on a dangerous quest involving a strange collection of fairy tales... The Book of Barely Believable Stories. The gang must undertake a series of magical trials to save the missing children of Wreathenwold before Midsommer ends and they are lost forever.

With its wholly original premise, a cast of dazzling characters, spectacular storytelling and Lees’ rich and breathtakingly detailed world-building which takes us deep into the wonders and workings of magical Wreathenwold, this is a standout series which has the legs to run... and run again.

(Puffin, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

Marvellous Messages

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Lena Addink

Find out about the amazing people whose ingenious ideas have transformed the way we connect, and meet deaf heroes from the worlds of sport, science and showbusiness, in a fabulous time-travelling, globe-trotting journey through communication with award-winning actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, a longstanding pioneer for the deaf community.

Packed with the vibrant and colourful illustrations of Lena Addink, an artist and illustrator based in the Netherlands, Marvellous Messages follows Ayling-Ellis, her cool cat Halo, and their magical tour guide, Perky the Pigeon, as they explore the story of communication as never before.

Discover ancient language and decipher secret codes on a journey through time, and learn about all the different ways we can send, or receive, a message. With Perky leading the way, youngsters travel back to the beginnings of language, the first hieroglyphic ‘emojis’ and even learn about communication in the animal kingdom!

Along the way, we cross continents and space, traverse time, and discover five world-changing inventions and how they shaped the evolution of communication. So whether it’s finding out how sign language began in the 1500, how bees communicate with one another, or simply discovering how language and communication work, this is the ideal gift book for your curious children.

(DK Children, hardback, £16.99)

Age 7 plus:

Jack-Jack, Return of the Chickens

Ben Garrod and Charli Vince

Enjoy a dog’s eye view of his amazing world in the third book of delightfully cute and funny fiction series written by Ben Garrod, Professor of Evolutionary Biology and Science Engagement at the University of East Anglia. Garrod was inspired to pen The Adventures of a Dog Called Jack-Jack books after filming the hit BBC2 series, Baby Chimp Rescue in Africa, falling in love with Jack, and bringing him back to the UK where the two are now inseparable.

So meet Jack-Jack who is not just any old dog... he’s the world’s coolest dog and used to look after orphaned chimpanzees in Africa until his owner Ben flew him thousands of miles away to live in the ‘Yookay.’ Now every day is full of adventure although Jack-Jack is never just along for the ride. He is constantly proving his worth, from protecting his feline frenemy to thwarting the plans of fossil thieves trying to make off with precious palaeontological prizes. Jack-Jack was really enjoying his new home until the arrival of the ‘chickens’ in the garden marked the end of peaceful mornings and gave him a new set of challenges. He’s convinced Ronnie the rooster is out to get him. Is he paranoid or is this cheeky chicken on his case? Luckily, Jack-Jack is too busy fossil hunting in an actual mammoth graveyard and appearing on TV, with a special thermal imaging camera to see how fit he is, to let a rooster ruffle him...until a real predator sneaks into the chicken coop. Can Jack-Jack save the day and become a true hero?

With the richly detailed and fun-filled black and white illustrations of Charli Vince on every page, Jack-Jack’s adventures and misadaventures cannot help but win the hearts of all young (and old!) animal lovers!

(Zephyr, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Nature Pop-ups: Minibeasts

Patricia Hegarty, Xuan Le and Yoojin Kim

Discover nature in all its blooming colour, glory and life in a spectacular pop-up book full of minibeast marvels! Minibeasts is the first of a dazzling new series of nature pop-up books from Little Tiger Press. From a shimmering, glimmering dragonfly to a chirping grasshopper and a slow and steady snail, your little one will love watching insects pop up from the ingeniously engineered pages of this stylish board book. With Xuan Le’s gorgeous illustrations, Patricia Hegarty’s simple rhyming text, lots of fascinating facts, and the jaw-dropping paper engineering of Yoojin Kim, this beautiful pop-up book is a perfect introduction to the amazing minibeasts youngsters might meet in the garden. There could be no better way to watch nature spring to life!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £14.99)

Age 3 plus:

Sleep Tight, Disgusting Blob: A Rhyming Bedtime Story for Blobs Big and Small

Huw Aaron

The sun has gone down, the day’s nearly done and it’s time to say goodnight to a horrid, beastly, awful, appalling, grotty, ghastly, repulsive, revolting... but precious little one! Welsh cartoonist, author and illustrator Huw Aaron turns traditional bedtime stories on their sleepy heads with this funny, clever and delightfully unique tale starring a cast of creatures best known to us all as folklore’s scariest characters. Blending stars of the grotesque with cute and cuddly bedtime themes, this rollicking rhyming romp is a sure-fire winner with your little ones. It’s bedtime for Blob but some persuading might be needed. ‘All creatures grim and evil, under the tired sun, are settling down - and so must you, my horrible little one…’ It’s time to go to bed, and whether you are a phantom, a vampire, a Dark Lord, a Cyclopsm a werewolf or a yeti, you still must brush your teeth, put on your pyjamas, and settle down with a cosy story. ‘Your duvet is soft and slimy. Your pillow is lovely and damp. Cuddle in close with a book (or three). We'll read by the light of the lamp.’ Full of warmth, humour, slime and blobby kisses, this disgustingly good bedtime book is guaranteed to amuse and delight your own sleepy little monsters!

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

A Seed in the Universe

Elyon Liu

Explore how the smallest things, like a tiny seed, are part of the biggest things, like our planet, in this playful board book with peep-through pages. Full of colour, ingenuity and subtle learning, A Seed in the Universe is the creation of Elyon Liu, a debut Chinese author and illustrator originally from Beijing and now living in Cambridge, who is passionate about plants and animals. Starting with a tiny seed and ending with our planet, which looks like a seed in the universe, this novelty picture book explains in accessible terms how all life on earth is connected. With its simple rhythm, and intriguing vintage-inspired illustrations, the book invites little ones to enjoy exploring the peep-through on each page. A book that grows on you!

(Post Wave Children’s Books, board book, £9.99)

Age 3 plus:

Our Tree

Jessica Meserve

Life is better when it’s spent together! That’s the message that speaks loudly and clearly from the top branches of a tree that plays a special role in a stunning picture book from rising star Jessica Meserve who finds inspiration and happiness from the great outdoors. Little Red the squirrel is delighted when he discovers a beautiful tree and wants it all to himself! But he soon realises he is not on his own... animals of all sizes visit the tree to enjoy its shade, nibble on its leaves and rest on its branches. Little Red doesn’t want to share; he'd rather set off to find a place of his own. But after a slightly perilous altercation with a leopard, Little Red learns the value of friends who have your back! Our Tree – packed with Meserve’s exquisitely detailed and colourful illustrations – celebrates tolerance, togetherness and the power of community, and gently encourages little ones to recognise the importance of sharing and acceptance. A picture book to treasure, and to return to time and time again.

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

If You’re Hoppy and You Know It

Alison Brown

Cute bunnies, egg hunts and a joyful, familiar rhyme... the fun of Easter isn’t far away now! Celebrate this special time of year with a heart-melting, lift-the-flap picture book from talented author and illustrator Alison Brown who knows how to put the ‘aaaah’ factor into every one of her delightful creations. Little ones will love joining a crew of bunnies for an adorable Easter egg hunt! Sing along with the much-loved rhyme, If You’re Happy and You Know It, specially adapted for Easter by Queen of Cute Brown. Search around in all the best hiding places, see how many eggs you can find, and meet some friends along the way. Filled with fun actions to copy, things to spot, intriguing flaps to lift, Brown’s cute and quirky animal characters, and plenty of springtime joy, this is the perfect gift book for the Easter holidays.

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Zizzi Moonbeam

Emily Hibbs and Natalie Smillie

Magic saves the day for a party planner fairy in a gorgeous picture book which has been exquisitely created for your own little party lovers! Little ones’ imaginations are guaranteed to take flight when they open the pages of author Emily Hibbs and illustrator Natalie Smillie’s dazzling, interactive, and fairy-filled adventure full of letters and invitations to read, flaps to lift, doors to open... and that must-have sprinkle of magic! It’s Zizzi Moonbeam’s first day as a party planner at Fairy HQ and she’s fizzing with excitement! Watch her whizz to the rescue to ensure every party runs smoothly. Rain on the day of your garden party? A bridesmaid’s dress covered in jam? No problem is too big for Zizzi Moonbeam! But oh no, it looks like she’s forgotten to reply to one of her letters. There’s no time to solve this party pickle on her own. Will one of her new fairy pals swoop in to help Zizzi save the day? Smillie’s colourful and richly detailed artwork brings the heartwarming story to life and with so much to discover on each page, this magical book is perfect for all young party lovers!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Hank Goes Honk

Maudie Powell-Tuck and Duncan Beedie

An obnoxious goose – with a bad habit of honking – gets a lesson in kindness when he finally ruffles too many feathers and runs out of friends! Talented picture book duo author Maudie Powell-Tuck and bestselling illustrator and author Duncan Beedie work their magic on this comedy-filled picture book starring Hank the Goose who has never met a balloon he didn’t pop, or a conversation he didn’t – HONK! – interrupt. Hank even honks in the library and during movies but being like this isn’t always fun – and it’s upsetting everyone else. Maybe it’s time for a change, and time for Hank to learn how to be an im-PECK-able goose! Only it’s not quite as easy as it looks... Prepare to honk with laughter whilst learning important lessons about being mindful, and kind and considerate to others. With Powell-Tuck’s lovable anti-hero, a cautionary tale told with deadpan humour, and the brilliant illustrations of super-talented Beedie, this is guaranteed to be a family favourite!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Dotty Doughnut: Being Yourself is Fabulous!

Momoko Abe

A plain doughnut who is fed up with being left on the bakery’s bottom shelf cooks up a plan to get herself noticed but when her scheme falls flat, she discovers that just being yourself makes life taste much sweeter! Japanese-born author and illustrator Momoko Abe, whose delicious debut picture book, Avocado Asks, won the hearts of readers young and old, returns with another dainty dish full of warmth, wit and wisdom. Adorable Dotty is a plain doughnut who longs to be as fabulous as the colourful doughnuts sitting centre stage in the bakery window so she sets out on a mission to put herself in the spotlight. But when her makeover doesn’t quite go to plan, will Dotty learn to love herself for who she truly is? Dotty’s fun-filled adventure – brought to life by Abe’s stylish and colourful illustrations – carries important and uplifting messages about self-acceptance and embracing difference as she discovers that being true to yourself is the very best thing you can be!

(Orchard Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age one plus:

We Love Fruit!

Becky Davies and Ailie Busby

It might sound strange but... here’s a tasty book that gives little ones full permission to play with food! Little ones will love pulling out the sliding tray in the cover of this ingenious board book to reveal removable, double-sided fruit characters. And wait for the miles of smiles as they follow the clues to match the correct board piece to each page! Do you know which fruit grows in pairs, and which fruit can take up to three years to grow? Written by Becky Davies and colourfully illustrated by Ailie Busby, We Love Fruit! cleverly combines an interactive guessing game with an early learning concept. ﻿With simple facts to share along the way, it’s the perfect book to encourage balanced, healthy eating habits through play, and is guaranteed to leave your toddlers hungry for more!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £8.99)

Age one plus:

Busy Builders: Dinos at Work

Stacie Bradly and Damien Barlow

Meet a bunch of busy dino builders and watch them transform into amazing construction machines with this super slider board book full of fun and action! T. Rex is on the building site and has to smash this wall! He needs someone to swing their tail... just like a wrecking ball! There’s so much work to be done on the building site, and the dinos need to find a way to smash, shift, mix and lift things quickly before the day is over. By pulling the sliding tabs on each page, little ones can help the busy builders use their special dino skills to transform into construction machines and build something roarsome together! With fun dino facts on each slider, Stacie Bradly’s rhyming text which is perfect for little ones to join in with, and friendly illustrations from Damien Barlow, Busy Builders: Dinos at Work is ideal for little ones who love dinosaurs and diggers!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Little Duck, Little Duck, What Can You See?

Kate Ware and Pintachan

Little ones will go quackers when they get their hands – and eyes – on this lift-the-flap, mirror board book starring a daffy little duck. ‘Little Duck! Little Duck! What can you see? Under these flowers, who could it be?’ Lift the chunky flaps to help Little Duck and his dragonfly friend discover who is hiding underneath and reveal a cute caterpillar, a bird, a friendly fox, and a deer! With a mirror surprise under the final flap, and the colourful illustrations of Spanish artist Pintachan, this super seek-and-find book is perfect for sharing with the very youngest of readers.

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)