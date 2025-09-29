All Wrapped Up by Heidi Swain

After the tragic death of her husband, popular Instagram influencer Clemmie Bennett wanted nothing more than to escape from her grief and move to a place and a home where she could live quietly and anonymously.

But after eighteen months of a very private life in which she has poured her heart and soul into renovating an idyllic cottage in Norfolk, Clemmie has finally decided it’s time for a change, even though that might scupper the fresh start she has longed for.

If you’re eager to make your own escape this autumn, then recharge your flat summer batteries with a season-of-mists-and-mellow-fruitfulness reading feast from Heidi Swain, a much-loved author who has won thousands of hearts with her enchanting books set in Wynbridge, the fictional Fenland town where love blossoms whatever the season.

Swain, who lives with her family in stunning south Norfolk, has a well-earned reputation for warm, witty and wonderful stories which showcase her talent for blending escapist romance, small town delights, and a perfectly imagined cast of characters with some real-life challenges in the modern world.

And All Wrapped Up – the piquant story of a reclusive young widow trying to make sense of her future alongside a tasty side-serving of familiar faces from books gone by – explores the emotional fallout from loss and grief, all set against the colourful and comforting backdrop of autumn’s bountiful glories.

For the past three years, Clemmie Bennett has been trying to come to terms with becoming a widow before the age of thirty. Her husband Callum died in tragic circumstances and she was left coping with the resulting very public heartbreak back in her childhood home town.

Known to her many online followers as the woman behind a successful home improvements Instagram account, Clemmie felt the need to escape so closed down her Insta site, sold her home eighteen months ago, and has since poured all her emotional angst into buying and renovating beautiful Rowan Cottage on the outskirts of the small town of Wynbridge.

Cosied up on the Fens, reclusive Clemmie was eager to chronicle her transformation of the neglected cottage, a ‘perfect solo sanctuary,’ but called her new Insta account AutumnEverything and remained strictly anonymous. Now she feels the time has come for change but knows it will take courage to fill the ‘vacancy’ that has been left in her life.

That change comes in the most unexpected way through a chance encounter with the co-owner of The Cherry Tree Café in Wynbridge. Bubbly Lizzie Dixon is gearing up to organise Wynbridge’s first-ever Autumn Festival and after discovering that Clemmie is the woman behind AutumnEverything, she knows Clemmie is the ideal person to take the reins.

At first reluctant to get involved in a community project, Clemmie is gradually drawn into the festival preparations and her once quiet life is soon a distant memory. With the whole town rallying behind the event, she discovers a new sense of purpose.

And when local vet Ash, the new man in town, persuades Clemmie to re-home a grieving dog called Pixie and then falls hard for the reclusive young widow, she begins to wonder if she’s ready to move even further on from her past and fall in love again…

Swain’s books always have a strong sense of community, friendship and family, showcasing the redemptive power of love and shared endeavour, and this sparkling and hope-filled autumnal tale – her remarkable twenty-second novel – sweeps us into the life of cautious Clemmie who is on the painful journey from past sorrows to new beginnings.

Armed with a well-earned reputation for delivering heartwarming and entertaining stories, this is an author at the top of her game as she blends new faces and new dilemmas with some of the lovable and lively characters from earlier Wynbridge outings, including Swain’s fabulous debut novel, The Cherry Tree Café, published in 2017.

Set against the seductive charms of the Norfolk town we have come to know so well, and with a simmering romance, a charismatic cast, and the evocative sights and scents of a fruitful autumn, this imaginative and insightful story has all the captivating charm, human warmth and sensory delights that we expect from a seasoned, and seasonal, writer.

So whether you are in need of a cosy book hug, a story full of fun, drama and a simply adorable canine star called Pixie, look no further than this inspirational and uplifting tale... the perfect celebration of all things autumn!

(Simon & Schuster, paperback, £9.99)