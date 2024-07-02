The River Spirit by Lucy Strange and Júlia Moscardó

Take a trip back in time to discover the perilous life of a Victorian chimney sweep, marvel at the extraordinary everyday superpowers of the animal kingdom, celebrate the amazing sporting achievements of women, and dive into the first ocean-lashed adventure in a thrilling new eco-series as a whole host of new children’s books hit the shelves.

Age 8 plus:

The River Spirit

Lucy Strange and Júlia Moscardó

The plight of young chimney sweeps in Victorian Britain springs to vivid life in a ghostly and stunningly ethereal historical tale from award-winning author Lucy Strange.

Juxtaposing the heartbreaking cruelty of a boy sweep’s ordeals with all the fairy-tale magic of Charles Kingsley’s classic book, The Water-Babies, Strange brings us a dazzling, tear-jerking story that resonates long after the last page has turned.

Based on the true story of George Brewster, who was just twelve when he died in 1875 after getting trapped in a flue in Fulbourn Hospital in Cambridgeshire, The River Spirit explores and exposes the perilous and often short lives of chimney sweeps in 19th century Britain.

George’s death led to a campaign to make chimney sweeping safer which resulted in a new law that meant all sweeps had to be authorised by the police, and served as the turning point for ending child labour in the UK.

Trapped within the oppressive warrens of the town’s chimneys, young sweeper Tom Waterman longs for fresh air and freedom. And now Tom has started seeing strange, supernatural things... fairies in the flowers by the river, a soot monster crouching in the darkness of a chimney, and then the mysterious river spirit Elle. Elle joins Tom and the other children apprenticed to cruel master sweep Mister Crow. Together, they shimmy up narrow, filthy chimneys but Tom has an ominous feeling in his bones, and when he faces his most dangerous job of all, the reason for Elle’s magical appearance becomes clear...

Strange’s aim was to bring ‘a dark moment of our history to life in a new and magical way’ and her intrinsically tragic story succeeds in never losing sight of the shining light of hope, friendship and courage as Tom’s spirit finds eternal freedom in the waterways he loves. Brought to life by the beautiful worldly and other-worldly illustration of Júlia Moscardó, this is another stunning piece of storytelling from a gifted author.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

The Animal Body Book: An Insider’s Guide to the World of Animal Anatomy

Jess French and Jonathan Woodward

Animal superstars perform extraordinary feats every day, from breathing underwater to simply flying... but how do they do these amazing things?

Join children's author, TV presenter and vet Dr Jess French as she reveals that the answers lie in the miraculous forms and features of animals’ bodies which have many different adaptations to help them survive, and are very different inside to a human body.

Explore these intriguing facts about animals’ bodies and the way they work, in the pages of The Animal Body Book, a fabulously illustrated and friendly introduction to animal anatomy, perfect for vets of the future or any child fascinated by animals.

With nine chapters, including first of its kind material and stunning photography combined with Jonathan Woodward’s child-friendly and richly detailed colour illustrations, every aspect of anatomy is covered and all clearly explained by animal expert Dr French.

Each chapter breaks down a different aspect of anatomy, from skeletons, muscles, circulation and breathing to digestion, the senses, reproduction, skin, and invertebrates. From aphids to jaguars, and from a whale’s enormous heart and an owl’s sensitive ears, to a tortoise’s tough shell and an insect’s unusual eyes, youngsters can explore more than forty animal adaptations in close detail. The accompanying vivid photography, juxtaposed with annotated illustrations, reveals what each species looks like inside, and the colourful diagrams help support children’s understanding of animal anatomy.

Animal superpowers as you’ve never before seen them!

(DK Children, hardback, £20)

Age 12 plus:

Roar: A Celebration of Great Sporting Women

Sam Quek

With the Paris Olympic Games set to begin next month, 2016 British Olympic gold-medal winning hockey player and TV personality Sam Quek brings readers a timely celebration of women’s sporting history and the bold and fearless women who are empowering future generations to follow in their footsteps.

Roar: A Celebration of Great Sporting Women charts the ascendance of female sport and digs deeper into the lives of Quek’s sporting heroines, from Paula Radcliffe and Dame Sarah Storey to teenage skateboarding world champion Sky Brown, but also serves as an inspirational look at how sport can change lives and challenge society.

From the tennis court to the boxing ring, and from the athletics track to the football pitch, the visibility of women in sport has been gathering pace. Women’s competitions are increasingly popular and Quek takes a deep dive into the experiences of some of sport’s most high-profile female athletes. Some have overcome heartbreaking adversity to reach the top of their game and others have succeeded in the face of prejudice but like Quek, they have all have been propelled by sheer grit and determination to succeed. Many now campaign for women’s equality and acceptance in sport, knowing the confidence it can bring young girls and the message that they can achieve anything.

Featuring a series of candid interviews from some of sport’s most successful women, Quek lifts the lid on what it takes to reach those heights, from coping with puberty to foregoing teenage fun to pursue a dream, from the punishing physical training schedule to the mental power needed to win or bounce back from defeat, and coping with the pressure of the media spotlight. But also what it feels like in that magical moment when you step up to the podium knowing every sacrifice has been worth it!

Full of gritty real-life stories, and tales of personal triumphs and disasters, Roar is a must-read for both sports fans and aspiring sports stars.

(Allen & Unwin, paperback, £9.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Wanderdays: Journey to Fantome Island

Clare Povey

Dive into the first ocean-lashed adventure in a thrilling new eco-series from master storyteller Clare Povey and meet two superstar siblings. Author of the fabulous French-flavoured Bastien Bonlivre series, Povey’s ambitions to be a marine biologist never materialised but her love of the sea shines through as we meet the daring Wanderday siblings embarking on an edge-of-your-seat underwater quest to find their missing mum.

Flo and Joseph Wanderday’s mum Nellie is one of the world’s greatest explorers but she’s gone missing on her latest expedition aboard The Ariel. But when a mysterious stranger appears, they discover the sinister reason for Mum’s trip. This was no ordinary expedition and Mum was trying to uncover crimes committed by Sir Frederick Titan, a much-loved TV presenter who claims to be a protector of the natural world. Flo, Joseph and their friends Funmi and Isaac find a map and follow clues taking them to the secret Fantome Island to save Mum and expose Titan’s fishy plans...

Packed to the gills with fantastical creatures, breathtakingly audacious children and the most dastardly villains this side of the North Atlantis Ocean, the wonderful wanderings of the Wanderdays are guaranteed to have young readers on board for the next pulsating voyage through perilous plot twists and page-turning adventures.

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

A Ship in the Dark

Yarrow Townsend

After growing up in the New Forest where she was surrounded by nature in its raw beauty, Yarrow Townsend – the Branford Boase Award-shortlisted author of The Map of Leaves – has long been determined to give our threatened wildlife a voice.

And this stunning new adventure takes readers on a thrilling voyage across the wilds of the ocean, connecting them with the awe-inspiring natural world that is at the centre of this exciting writer’s work.

Anna lives on remote Windrose Island, caring for its birds. When her stepfather Caleb is arrested for smuggling, she must prove his innocence and the truth may lie on board the Albatross, a missing whaler. Anna and her friend Mina travel the high seas to find the lost ship before ruthless Society Man, Bartholomew Rime, does. But without a map, only migrating birds and the song of whales can show the way.

Townsend truly pushes the boat out as the daring young girls – two friends whose close friendship is both warm and utterly dependable – risk everything to dig out the truth with the help of incredible seabirds whose extraordinarily long migration journeys are one of the wonders of nature.

As much a love letter to humans’ relationship with nature as a wild, heart-pounding thrill ride, this beautifully written, literary voyage into the mysteries of the natural world is guaranteed to find safe harbour with a new generation of feisty females... and an army of ardent eco-warriors.

(Chicken House, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Ettie and the Midnight Pool

Julia Green and Pam Smy

The joys of nature in the wild sit at the beating heart of this lyrical and moving story from Julia Green, an author whose love of the great outdoors inspires her stunningly evocative novels. Ettie has lived blissfully at remote High Fell House with just her grandma – who is haunted by events in the past – for company and the wild woods as her playground. Ettie has never seen anyone else anywhere in all her wanderings but then she meets the mysterious Cora and she starts to crave more... now Ettie wants to explore further and to discover secrets of her own. So, when Cora leads her to the hidden quarry pool – deep, cold, beautiful and dangerously inviting – Ettie is ready to jump straight in. But the quarry has secrets too, and Ettie will have to dive deep into the darkness to uncover them. The natural world and the changing seasons – brought to vivid life by Pam Smy’s atmospheric illustrations – form the unforgettable backdrop to this haunting tale about growing up, exploring the secrets of the past, and facing the darkness that lies within. Green’s exploration of identity, taking risks, and what makes for a happy life cannot help but resonate with children in today’s world. Beautifully written and packed with bold ideas, this is a tale to inspire as well as entertain.

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Roswell Johnson Saves the World!

Chris Colfer

When you’re on a mission to save the Earth, the adventures you encounter are guaranteed to be EPIC! Meet Roswell Johnson who loves everything about space but discovers that there are more dangers there than he could ever have dreamed of when he jets off to some thrilling corners of the galaxy. Bestselling author and Golden Globe-winning actor Chris Colfer turns on the magic in funny and heartfelt style in an edge-of-the-seat, race-against-time romp that is truly out of this world.

Eleven-year-old Roswell Johnson is obsessed with space and life beyond our planet. So, when Roswell, and one of his grandparents’ chickens called Persephone, are accidentally abducted in a spaceship, it feels like his biggest dream has come true... aliens are real! But with the sinister General Xelic and his evil army of Reptoids planning to attack Earth, Roswell must team up with a quirky group of other-worldly beings... a Mantis with a fear of germs, a Cyborg programmed to take everything literally, a telepathic Pleiadean, two bickering Grays, and an overly confident Fungarian. Can Roswell and his eccentric gang of alien adventurers save Earth from invasion? Or is life as we know it doomed?

Colfer fills his exciting adventure with fascinating space facts, perilous plot twists and a fine line in humour as Roswell and his bunch of eclectic alien pals face pitfalls and prejudices on their action-packed journey to save planet Earth. Get ready for blast off!

(Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

Hannah Messenger and the Gods of Hockwold

Bryony Pearce

Youngsters will be looking high into the heavens when they meet the leading players in a delightful debut middle grade novel from award-winning YA and adult author Bryony Peace. Creator of a mixture of dark thrillers, paranormal adventures, dystopia and horror funny, this exciting writer brings younger readers a contemporary fantasy story starring the Greek gods which explores the real power that is found in friendships. The Gods of Olympus have finally retired... not to a Greek island but to a sleepy English village, Hockwold cum Wilton, complete with a parish council, a cricket pitch and a local pub. But the Gods of Olympus and their descendants have lost their memories. They think they are ordinary humans. Only Hannah Messenger, the great-granddaughter of Zeus, and her friends know who they really are. And that means, when the gods’ objects of power start to go missing, only Hannah and her friends can stop the thief. With its urban fantasy setting, a delightful layer of dark humour, high-octane action and Greek mythology twist, and all leavened by heartwarming friendships, this is a must-read for young adventurers.

(UCLan Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Sar Wylda and the Legendary Goldbreaker

Jake R.Wilson and Kimberley Laura Walker

Can a blind girl be fast enough to catch her dream to be the number one dinobeast racer in a thrilling prehistoric world? Archaeologist and author Jake R.Wilson – who has a passion for both the prehistoric and creative writing – lets his imagination loose on the first book of an action-packed series about a girl who refuses to let her sight loss get in the way of her ambitions. On the prehistoric continent of Pangeum one sport dominates all entertainment... dinobeast racing. To compete is to court certain death but for those daring few, nothing is more thrilling than seeing the chequered flag drop at Goldbreaker Superspeedway. Sar Wylda is a twelve-year-old girl whose dream is to become a racer. But after losing her eyesight she has had to pursue a different life... one on her family’s farm. Will she have the courage to follow in the footsteps of the greatest racers of all time? Brought to life by the rich and detailed artwork of illustrator Kimberley Laura Walker, Sar Wylda’s wild and wonderful adventures are set to delight and inspire dino fans and all young adventurers!

(New Frontier Publishing, paperback, £8.99)

Age 8 plus:

Nora and the Map of Mayhem

Joseph Elliott and Nici Gregory

If you think great-grandmothers are ‘cutesy-wutesy, scarf-knitting old biddies,’ you need to meet super-cool, casino queen Nora who is the shining star of an outrageously funny new children’s book from award-winning author Joseph Elliott, of CBeebies’ Swashbuckle and CBBC’s Big Fat Like, and German illustrator Nici Gregory. Featuring anarchy run wild, and a gran who would rather be soaking in a hot tub than caring for kids, this explosion of hilarity and hair-raising comedy is a sure-fire winner from start to finish. When Atticus and Autumn’s dads, Niko and Liam, leave them with their eccentric great-grandmother Nora for the weekend, they are hoping for a few days of scoffing biscuits and playing video games. But when leather jacket-wearing, piña colada sipping Nora’s around, nothing ever goes quite to plan. After a stranger from Nora’s past leaves a menacing note pinned to her front door, Atticus and Autumn are swept away on a hair-raising adventure dodging snot-flinging sea monsters, battling thunderous electrosquibs and trying to escape from a very flappy goose! Elliott lets loose a rollicking riot as naughty Nora masterminds a weekend of mayhem brought to joyful life by Gregory’s gallery of rip-roaring, fun-filled illustrations. Don’t miss the ride!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Toby and the Pixies: Worst King Ever!

James Turner and Andreas Schuster

Buckle up and get ready for the ride as illustrator, cartoonist and comic writer James Turner teams up with German-born cartoonist Andreas Schuster for an unstoppable ride into side-splitting silliness! Toby and the Pixies: Worst King Ever! is the first of a hilarious graphic comic book series full of chaotic energy and pixie mayhem that was originally published in the hugely popular The Phoenix comic. So head off to an ordinary town where shy and anxious Toby Cauldwell is an ordinary schoolboy who just wants to fit in. Little does he know that deep in the undergrowth of his garden lies a magical kingdom full of pixies who name him their king! Desperate to get back to his normal life, Toby’s school routine continues but the chaos-creating magical critters cause havoc for Toby both at home and at school with their ridiculously silly powers (despite them only trying to help!), much to Toby’s embarrassment and frustration. And, to make matters worse, it’s up to Toby to fix the havoc that the pixies cause. But when his extrovert friend Mo discovers Toby’s secret double life, Toby realises that there might be perks to his utterly ridiculous life and that maybe being king of the pixies isn’t so bad after all... Brimming with all the zany slapstick fun that young readers expect from their comic book anti-heroes, this anarchic series delivers unlikely friendships, madcap antics and laugh-out-loud pixie-themed magic. Everything you could wish for when two superstar comedy creators let their imaginations run wild!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 5 plus:

Doodle with Duddle: How to Draw Dinosaurs

Jonny Duddle

How do you fancy an epic dinosaur-doodling adventure with the dynamic Jonny Duddle, expert illustrator and creator of the dinosaur characters which star in the hit Gigantosaurus TV series? Grab your pens and pencils and get ready to doodle with Scottish-born Duddle as you learn how to draw your favourite real-life dinosaurs, and those daffy dinos from the original Gigantosaurus book. Featuring step-by-step guides on how to draw a range of dinosaurs and characters, a draw-your-own-story section, and the chance to create your own made-up dinosaur, this is the perfect activity book for young dino buffs. Each page comes packed with dinosaur facts and trivia, and the ever-resourceful Duddle lets readers in on his own drawing tips and tricks to really make your own dinosaurs shine. Add on a few trademark Duddle dinosaur jokes and you have an adventure bursting with dinos, drawing... and fun!

(Templar Publishing, paperback, £8.99)

Age 5 plus:

Raining Strawberries at Wimbledon

Anthea Turner, Wendy Turner and Rufus Thomas

Did you know that there is a community of mice who live beneath London's bustling Tube stations? Get ready for fun, laughter and action as celebrity sisters Anthea and Wendy Turner join forces again for the second of their endearing Underneath the Underground series starring a group of lovable mice. The sisters, who have both enjoyed successful television and business careers, first introduced readers to the antics of the furry creatures nearly 30 years ago. And now they have updated the enchanting stories – with the help of illustrator Rufus Thomas – and created this sparkling series for a new generation of younger readers, starting with this hilarious and topical adventure. It's Wimbledon tennis fortnight and there’s much excitement as King Charles and Queen Camilla receive a special invite from Princess Kate... to watch her and Prince William play a charity match against Sir Andy Murray and Heather Watson on Centre Court. What a treat! Off go Charles and Camilla to brush up on their own tennis skills with their faithful aide, Jenkins, on hand to whip up some royal tennis whites. Meanwhile, beneath Marble Arch Station, daring mouse Elly Archer also has her sights set on a visit to Wimbledon and is soon hatching a plan to sneak over there with her friends Billy and Bunty Bell to watch the Ladies’ Final... without the grown-ups! What could possibly go wrong? And Harry the Hero Rat has a secret plan too… he’s heard that juicy red strawberries are eaten there by the tonne, a perfect opportunity to gather up the leftovers and make strawberry jam for all the mice on the London Underground! But things go messily wrong when Kate and William discover Harry’s stash of strawberries… and somehow, Charles and Camilla find themselves serving for the match on Centre Court. Thank heavens they practised! The question is, will they win?! It’s game, set and match for the daring little Underground mice in a story which is guaranteed to have young readers squealing with delight!

(Splendid Publications, paperback, £8.99)

Age 4 plus:

Whisper to the Rescue

Rose Robbins

Saving a little dragon’s mountain home is going to need something more subtle than fighting fire with fire! Rose Robbins – an acclaimed author and illustrator whose own subtle voice and individual artwork has brought extra power to her enchanting picture books – brings us a beautifully created tale about courage, co-operation and taking care of the environment.

Whisper is the smallest, quietest dragon on the mountainside. He notices everything but his family doesn’t seem to notice him. But when he sees that his family’s fires are damaging their forest neighbourhood, he knows he must persuade them to change their ways. But nobody will listen to him. How will he get his message across? It will take all Whisper’s resourcefulness and courage, and some help from his friends, to save the mountainside in time.

With the importance of looking after the environment at centre stage, and empowering messages to quiet children about making oneself heard, and the usefulness of creativity to help get a message across, this is the perfect story to set young imaginations on fire!

(Scallywag Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Crossodile

Rachel Morrisroe and Ella Okstad

Never cross a Crossodile when it’s being beastly! Amazing picture book talent Rachel Morrisroe and bestselling Norwegian illustrator Ella Okstad have fun with their latest laugh-out-loud picture book starring a boy who struggles to manage his anger. Beware the swirling, storming Crossodile! Though Hayden Hill likes lots of things – like eating ice-cream, playing chess, and looking after his pet lizard – some things make him a bit, well...cross. And when he can’t stop himself from getting crosser and crosser, a rather strange thing happens... his little pet lizard turns into a giant snapping whirlwind of a Crossodile! As his out-of-control Crossodile causes destruction everywhere it goes and terrifies his friends, Hayden realises that he can’t keep letting it take over. Can he figure out how to understand his anger and tame his Crossodile once and for all? Both heartwarming and hilarious, Morrisroe’s rollicking, rhyming, read-aloud story about understanding your anger and the importance of friendship, is brought to life by Okstad’s glorious gallery of colourfully chaotic illustrations and is guaranteed to capture the hearts of readers young and old.

(Puffin, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Kodi and the mystery of Komodo Island

Paul Deslandes and Rose Gerrard

Don’t poo, poo it but sparks fly when a little Komodo dragon meets a real, fire-breathing dragon in a fun-filled picture book from author Paul Deslandes and illustrator Rose Gerrard. On the Island of Komodo, there was an ancient mystery about a giant, gruesome, ghastly beast who ate lizards for its tea... and has claws as sharp as razor blades! Join Kodi, the detective Komodo dragon, on his adventure to solve this mystery, once and for all. Komodo dragons are one of the world’s largest lizards, with males growing to a maximum length of three metres and weighing up to 150kg, and Deslandes has fun with his own daring little Komodo dragon detective hero. With a romping, rhyming text that is perfect for reading aloud, Gerrard’s adorable illustrations, and a pile of poo that saves the day, this is set to be a favourite with all young mischief-makers!

(New Frontier Publishing, paperback, £8.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Midnight Panther

Poonam Mistry

Indulge your senses in a stunning picture book brimming with intricate artwork and important messages about finding your place in the world. The Midnight Panther is a feast of visual beauty and verbal lyricism from Yoto Carnegie Medal-shortlisted author and illustrator Poonam Mistry who blends her love of nature with her Indian roots to explore the relationships between pattern, shapes and colour. Here we meet Panther who thinks he is not like the other cats. Leopard has beautiful spots, Tiger has impressive stripes and Lion has a magnificent mane while Panther is small, shy and dark. One night he decides to go and find out where in the jungle he really belongs. Finally summoning up the courage to scale the treetops, he answers the call of moonlight and ink-black night. Perhaps up among the stars he will find out something about his own strength and beauty. Mistry’s mesmerising and inspirational fable about courage and self-discovery resonates with colour, fabulous design and atmospheric illustration. The perfect gift for little ones seeking their own way in the world.

(Templar Publishing, paperback, £8.99)

Age 3 plus:

Doggy Dance Off

Steve Smallman and Robert Starling

It’s the big Doggy Dance Off and you’re invited to join in the boogie woogie antics! Once-upon-a-time illustrator (and now bestselling author) Steve Smallman joins artist Robert Starling, his ‘dancing’ partner, for a rhyming picture book packed with discos, divas... and wee! Head down to the Doggy Dance Off where all the cool dogs meet to wag their tails and stomp their feet. There’s Doug, a body-popping pug, Duke Doggy Doo, the punk rocker cockapoo, Eva the golden retriever and dancefloor diva, and... one mysterious masked dancer. Who is this body-popping, hand-jiving, back-flipping groovy mover? Smallman has fun with his much-loved, wizard wordplay and wicked sense of humour, Starling fills every page with his colourful, all-singing, all-dancing illustrations, the dazzling doggy dance off has a fabulous feline twist in its tail, and there’s a subtle lesson for youngsters about the rewards of inclusion. What’s not to love?

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Maisie Jones and the Dinosaur Bones

Lily Murray and Jenny Løvlie

Follow your dream and never give up because where there’s a will, there’s a way! The adventures of budding little palaeontologist Maisie Jones cannot help but inspire a new generation of fossil-hunters – and empower any frustrated young feminist – in a fun and feisty picture book from top team, author Lily Murray and illustrator Jenny Løvlie. Inspired by the real-life story of Dorset palaeontologist Mary Anning, and with a bonus page all about her discoveries 150 years ago, this is a story beautifully created to both entertain and educate. Maisie Jones lives by the sea, and can always be seen out searching the shore for treasures that she sells in her family's fossil shop. She wants to make a big discovery... to find her very own dinosaur bones. But when she does find something spectacular, a stuffy man in a top hat steals her discovery, and tries to claim it for himself! The race is on... Maisie must track down the pompous professor and make sure everyone knows that it was Maisie Jones who found the dinosaur bones! The perfect pick for treasure hunters and big dreamers!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Who Ate Steve?

Susannah Lloyd and Kate Hindley

Dig into the simplest mystery story you’ll ever read... and prepare to laugh out loud when you come up for air! Children’s author Susannah Lloyd and award-winning artist Kate Hindley have a beak-load of fun with this delightfully quirky mini mystery which puts size at centre stage, and has all the vibes of Jon Klassen's classic I Want My Hat Back. Marcel is a bird. He is big. Steve is a worm, and he is... Wait a minute, Steve has disappeared! Does Marcel know something about it? And can he be persuaded to return that poor worm RIGHT NOW?! With a clever, witty story full of surprises and featuring a scattering of Lloyd’s irrepressible dark humour, and Hindley’s hilarious artwork providing colour, extra quirk and yet more laugh-out-loud comedy, Who Ate Steve? is guaranteed to have little mischief-makers (and their adults!) giggling and guffawing from first page to last!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Don’t Disturb The Pirate!

Rhiannon Findlay and Siân Roberts

Bedtime approaches... and it’s time to set off on another rhyming read-aloud, wind-down adventure with rising star children’s author Rhiannon Findlay, creator of the super-successful Ten Minutes to Bed series. Oh no, Patch the puppy has run away! Where could that naughty puppy be, and can YOU help a little girl find the missing puppy? Tiptoe over, under, round and through the book, just... don’t disturb the PIRATE! With a playful, perfectly rhymed adventure full of twists and turns, and Siân Roberts’ cute and colourful illustrations bringing the adorable story to life, youngsters will love joining in the immersive action and the quest to find the naughty puppy. Fun and giggles guaranteed all the way to lights out!