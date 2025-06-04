Silverborn: The Mystery of Morrigan Crow by Jessica Townsend

Fly high with a fantasy series set in a magical but dangerous world, join a thrills-and-spills race to find hidden treasure in an ancient land, test your mind and your mettle in a heart-racing gaming adventure, and meet a young footballer battling problems in her home life in a glittering selection of new children’s books.

Age 9 plus:

Silverborn: The Mystery of Morrigan Crow

Jessica Townsend

When an author’s debut children’s series wins the Waterstones Children's Book Prize and the film rights are sold to Fox, you know that here is a writer with that special magic touch… and magic is certainly what you get in the joyful and wildly imaginative Nevermoor adventures.

Silverborn: The Mystery of Morrigan Crow is the fourth book in the series and once again showcases the talents of its creator, Jessica Townsend, who lives on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia, and admits to a fascination with – among others – ancient cities, Halloween, opera singers and secret societies.

Our leading lady is Morrigan Crow who was cursed and destined to die on her eleventh birthday until, when the clock struck midnight, she was whisked away to the secret city of Nevermoor and invited to join the Wundrous Society. Mystery, magic and protection could now be hers… if only she can pass four impossible trials, using an exceptional talent. In her new adventure in Nevermoor, long-buried secrets are coming to light, and Morrigan’s life is about to turn upside down. Invited into Nevermoor’s wealthy Silver District, she discovers a world of extravagance and a family mystery she’s eager to unravel. But she could never imagine where it will lead… a white wedding, a golden dragon and a red pool of blood. Embroiled in suspicion and danger, Morrigan leaps head first into a murder investigation, while also grappling with her ever-growing Wundersmith powers. And although her friends are there to help, she fears that could change if they learn she is keeping a terrible secret of her own. As shadowy forces awaken in Nevermoor, can Morrigan find a killer and solve the mystery in her own past ... before the clock strikes midnight?

Youngsters will be turning the pages at top speed as they meet up again with the delectable Morrigan as she faces a perilous choice in the dazzling but dangerous world of Nevermoor. Sprinkled liberally with humour, drama, warm-hearted fun and Townsend’s incredible world-building, the thrilling adventures of Morrigan Crow continue to fly high in a spectacular series.

(Orion Children’s Books, hardback, £16.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Amulet of Hath

Vashti Hardy and Rebecca Sheerin

Think Indiana Jones with a big serving of steampunk and a delicious helping of archaeology, and you have the second thrills-and-spills adventure in bestselling author Vashti Hardy’s fantastic world-building Relic Hunters series.

With her prodigiously inventive imagination and storytelling talents, Hardy delivers another reading treasure with action at every turn, the richly detailed illustrations of Rebecca Sheerin, and an adorable cast of characters as we step into a spectacular steampunk world of wonders and fantastical technology.

In this new mission for Mabel and Will Greystone – led by their Aunt Lucy, a famous relic hunter – the siblings embark on an action-packed race to find lost gold. A long-lost amulet holds the secret to finding the ancient land of Hath and its hidden treasures. But just as Aunt Lucy is about to retrieve it, the amulet falls into the hands of nefarious glory hunter Byron Cogsworth. Now the race is on to be the first to uncover the location of Hath and its gold. But how can Mabel and Will help their aunt when they only have access to half of the clues, and can they stop Cogsworth before his dirty tricks lead to the treasure being lost for ever?

Produced in a super readable format, and especially suitable for struggling, reluctant or dyslexic readers, The Amulet of Hath is an exhilarating reading experience, full of amazing inventions, bold characters, and intriguing mysteries, and is an exciting addition to a brilliantly entertaining and educational fantasy series.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Escape Room: Game Zero

Christopher Edge

Are you ready for the challenge of a brain-twisting, heart-racing, high-stakes adventure that will test both your mind and your mettle? Enter Christopher Edge’s gripping new Escape Room mission and join a daring young girl faced with the ultimate game of jeopardy in a world packed with puzzles and peril. Award-winning author Edge, who grew up in Manchester, likes nothing better than to set young minds in motion and he is back to enthral and educate readers with an edge-of-the-seat quest which pulses with danger and breathtaking challenges. When the sky turns black with a huge murmuration of birds, Eden thinks it’s the end of the world. But as the swirling flock forms an endlessly spinning circle, she is transported into The Escape. It’s the ultimate virtual escape room, a game no one else knows exists, where anything is possible and nothing is as it seems. In this amazing world packed with puzzles, challenges and danger, she meets Ted. Together they travel through epic landscapes of forests, mountains and deserts, facing bigger and bigger obstacles as they search for the keys to unlock this world, progress to the next level, and reveal the secrets of The Escape. But what if she's not playing the game? Maybe the game is playing her... There is so much to enjoy in this fabulous middle grade novel as Edge fuses games, play and fun into one great big adventure full of surprises, suspense and mystery, and empowers children to be the heroes of their own stories. So what are you waiting for… it’s game on!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Seeing Red

Eve Ainsworth and Luna Valentine

Battling problems at home, young footballer Amelia risks her place in the squad when she lashes out at her team-mates in this warm-hearted and insightful sports tale, the third in the much-loved Lightmoor Lionesses series from acclaimed author Eve Ainsworth. The Carnegie Medal-nominated writer has used the exciting story of Lancashire’s real-life Dick, Kerr Ladies FC – the team of ordinary factory girls from Preston who made footballing history during the First World War – in her creative books. Seeing Red is a sensitively told, contemporary tale about a girl dealing with her parents’ marriage breakdown and her mother’s worsening mental health – and once again Ainsworth looks to female footballers as her inspiration.

Football used to be a way for Amelia to escape when her parents were arguing, but now that her dad has moved out and her mum is struggling to cope, it’s just another source of stress. Amelia is late for practice while trying to help her mum and finds it hard to concentrate during important matches. Her Lightmoor Lionesses coach and team-mates are all worried about her, but it’s difficult to help when Amelia lashes out in anger. Can she find a way to get the support she needs before her temper pushes everyone away?

Published in Barrington Stoke’s dyslexia-friendly format, the tale of Amelia’s troubled life promotes messages about kindness, empathy and teamwork, and includes helpful tips for managing anger. Luna Valentine’s heartfelt illustrations add extra emotive power and the story will certainly score a winning goal with football fans and any youngsters facing their own challenges both at home and on the sports field.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Greenwild: The Forest in the Sky

Pari Thomson and Elisa Paganelli

Return to the secret world where the wilderness is alive and the magic is real in the third and final epic adventure of the fabulous, prize-winning Greenwild debut series from Pari Thomson, editorial director for picture books at Bloomsbury Children’s Books.

Thomson’s aim was to write ‘a love letter to the beauty of the natural world’ and she ended up with this thrilling eco-adventure trilogy which has all the hallmarks of a Harry Potter-style classic and is brought to life by Elisa Paganelli’s stunning illustrations, delivering an alluring brand of botanical wizardry. Starring an intrepid young girl desperately trying to track down her missing mum, these spellbinding tales of magic and mystery are breathtaking in the sheer power of their world building, characterisation and imaginative storytelling.

With the support of the Iffenwilders and their mighty water magic, Daisy Thistledown and her friends are finally setting off to rescue the Botanists held prisoner in the heart of the Amazon rainforest… including Daisy's Ma. At her side is Max Marina, the boy king of the magical ocean kingdom of Iffenwild. But when an unexpected attack sends the rescue mission spinning off course, Daisy and Max are separated, and Max is shipwrecked on an impossible shore with no way of escape. Even Daisy's arrival in Amazeria – the stunning Amazonian pocket of the Greenwild, teeming with green magic – is in jeopardy as the mysterious Great Reaper draws ever closer. In the shadows of the great rainforest, it's impossible to know who to trust. Daisy and her friends must draw on every ounce of courage they have to fight for Daisy’s Ma, for the Greenwild, and for everything they hold most dear.

Thomson’s astonishing botanical wonders are a fantastical creation, the products of people who care deeply for a natural world that is wild and strange, but hidden inside these unforgettable escapades are real concerns about the future of our forests and oceans, and a joyful celebration of the magic, beauty and excitement that is out there in the wild if we only take the time to pause, enjoy it, and value it. Written in Thomson’s elegant, descriptive prose, and with an addictive sense of adventure, fantasy and fun, Greenwild is a fantastic finale to an exceptional trilogy which can be enjoyed and treasured by readers from nine to ninety!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

Nautical: A Visual History of Boats

Matt Ralphs and Dieter Braun

Haul up the anchor and get ready to sail the high seas as you embark on a spectacular visual journey through the glorious history of ships! Written by children's non-fiction author Matt Ralphs and illustrated by award-winning German artist Dieter Braun, who is recognised for the distinctive geometric worlds he creates, with a touch of retro aesthetic, this super-stylish book is a stunningly illustrated tribute to all things maritime, celebrating the ingenuity of boats, ships and submarines past, present and future.

From the first canoe carved from a single tree trunk nearly 10,000 years ago, through to enormous warships capable of carrying over 75 aircraft, Nautical is packed full of daredevil explorers, bloodthirsty pirates and ingenious inventors, and the extraordinary vessels they designed, built and sailed, including Viking dragonboats, the Mary Rose, the Cutty Sark, RMS Titanic, and many more.

The trip of a lifetime for maritime enthusiasts of every age, Nautical is the fourth book in a compelling, non-fiction series on vehicles which has included Automotive, Locomotion and Aviation.

(Big Picture Press, hardback, £16.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Shell Keepers

Truly Johnston

Enter a world of tiny people on a BIG mission to save our precious oceans! Truly Johnston, an exciting debut author of Sri Lankan and English heritage, gives full flow to her rich imaginative powers in an enchanting, sun-soaked adventure with all the magic and mystery of Mary Norton’s The Borrowers. When Corrine picks up a shell on the beach, she doesn’t expect to see a tiny girl inside it. Kauri lives below the sand and sea, travelling with her family on the tides. But now their miniature world is in danger, and they need a shell keeper to keep them safe. Johnston was winner of the Bath Children’s Novel Award in 2022 and this heart-warming tale about a family of miniature people cast adrift in the human world aims to open children’s minds to the magic of the world around us. With themes of belonging, identity, environment and activism, all beautifully wrapped up in a sunny adventure and a treasure hunt set in a coastal haven, is ideal for summertime reading.

(Chicken House, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

Football Skills

Katie Daynes and Simon Tudhope

Kick off your sport-loving youngsters’ summer reading with this must-have manual covering all the football skills every fan and player needs to know. Featuring photographs of real young players, and shot on location at a Football Association ground, Football Skills has been written by Usborne author Katie Daynes in collaboration with professional footballers and the UK’s leading anti-racism educational charity, Show Racism the Red Card.

Perfectly timed for this year’s UEFA Women’s Euros, the book combines photographs of a diverse range of talented boys and girls from Oadby Owls, a progressive Leicestershire football club with Fran Bueno’s colourful illustrations and instructions in a clear, concise and highly-visual format. Football fans can learn everything from perfecting their first touch to scoring the winning goal… with plenty of freestyling along the way. Difficulty ratings, top tips and a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion make this book the perfect way for everyone to enjoy the beautiful game.

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Isadora Moon Bumper Activity Book

Harriet Muncaster

Join half-vampire, half-fairy Isadora Moon – the much-loved creation of author and illustrator Harriet Muncaster – as she takes flight on a host of sparkly adventures in this bumper activity book packed with 100 spellbinding puzzles and magical ways to get creative! Brought to life by Muncaster’s trademark pink and black illustrations, this super-fun, sparkly book features activities to draw, colour in, and write about, all designed to promote numeracy and literacy skills, problem-solving, play and creativity. And with the adorable Isadora – complete with her fangs, wings and crazy family – leading the way, this is the perfect book for youngsters who enjoy their magic and sparkle with a bite!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £9.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Tantrum

Louie Stowell and Isobel Lundie

Welcome to a drama like no other at the Glade... a special woodland theatre where budding bards can hone their skills and discover that all the world’s a stage! The Tantrum is the second picture book in a brilliantly creative Shakesbearean Tales series from the top team of children’s author Louie Stowell and talented illustrator Isobel Lundie. These charming books, based on Shakespeare’s plays, introduce a cast of lovable animal characters and offer an endearing introduction to the world of theatre. So get ready for meltdowns and bawling bards as Bill Bear and his friends stage a new play at The Glade. But it’s not long before things start going wrong and Bill throws a full-blown tantrum which includes shaking fists, cries, howls and the gnashing of (bear) teeth! However can they stage the show now? Parents everywhere will identify with Bill’s friends as they try to calm him down and persuade him that the show must go on in this comical depiction of Bill and his huffy histrionics. Stowell’s comical and clever story encapsulates the ups and downs of dealing with drama of every kind while Lundie’s richly detailed illustrations bring The Glade Theatre and its actors to life. Add on a gentle introduction to the concept of theatre, a story split into three acts with a list of dramatis personae and a location map, plus a page of fun facts about William Shakespeare, his plays, and the Globe Theatre, and this is a production you won’t want to miss!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Snarky Sharky

Bethan Clarke and Nikolas Ilic

Watch out, there’s a shark about and he’s a lean, mean snark machine! Children’s author Bethan Clarke and award-winning artist Nikolas Ilic have lots of bitingly witty pun fun in this laugh-out-loud picture book with a villainous anti-hero at its heart. Forget about small fry fish and meet Snarky Sharky… he claims to be the greatest fish on the reef. No fish can hide from his wicked wit. No clam is safe from his biting jokes. Can you handle this snappy customer? As the book is called Snarky Sharky, does he really need to explain what it's about? Told with tons of underwater puns and added snark from Clarke, and illustrated with Ilic’s dry humour, this is a brilliant story for anyone who has ever felt a little… well, snarky! Children will drown in giggles as they spot Snarky Sharky’s sarcastic side-eyes and exaggerated eye rolls, and will love exploring an underwater world packed with hilarious sea creatures. A picture book overflowing with fun!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Welcome

Alison Green and Axel Scheffler

Celebrate friendship and togetherness with this charming and joyful book from author Alison Green and illustrator Axel Scheffler, best known for his artwork in the Gruffalo, Stick Man and Zog. Perfect for reading together, Welcome has a simple, appealing text and is full of Scheffler’s trademark adorable animal characters, seen here in everyday relatable scenarios, showing children how everyone can be a good friend and how we can all help others to feel welcome. Would you like to come inside this book? You’re very welcome. In fact, everyone is welcome here, whether you're big or small, flappy or jumpy, noisy or quiet. With its simple text and endearing animal characters, Welcome shows how everyone can be a good friend, and how we can all help others to feel welcome. Scheffler's fabulous, funny animals are the perfect ambassadors to display friendship and togetherness… how to laugh together, play together – and most importantly – how to make friends again after a quarrel! A donation from every copy of Welcome sold goes to Three Peas, a charity which supports refugees who have had to flee their homes because of war or persecution.

(Scholastic, hardback, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

Uh-Oh, Niko: The Beach: a push, pull and slide story

Chris Chatterton

Every toddler needs a helping hand when they are learning about all those recognisable daily routines. Whether it’s bathtime, bedtime, a visit the park or going to nursery, this gorgeously illustrated and interactive board book series, starring adorable little bear Niko, from author and illustrator Chris Chatterton puts your toddlers at centre stage. In his new adventure, we join Niko at the beach and have fun with push-and-pull sliders and flaps as we help little Niko build a sand castle, have a refreshing treat, and play in the sea. As we see, Niko sometimes gets things a little wrong – a sandcastle built too tall! – but whatever happens, he always tries again and learns new skills along the way. Children will love joining in with the fun-filled rhyming text and playing along with the story and if they want more, this super series also includes Uh-Oh, Niko: Bathtime, Uh-Oh, Niko: Bedtime, Uh-Oh, Niko: The Park, Uh-Oh, Niko: Nursery and Uh-Oh, Niko: Birthday Party.

(Ladybird, board book, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

I Really, Really Need a Wee

Karl Newson and Duncan Beedie

Dynamic duo Karl Newson and Duncan Beedie work their magic on your ‘wee’ ones in this hilarious board book starring a bush baby in an all-too-familiar fix! Hold on tight for laughs all round as we learn of the perils of leaving home without first visiting the loo as award-winning children’s author Newson and creative illustrator Beedie give their imaginations free flow on a raucous romp that is destined to be everyone’s number one. Bush Baby is in a fix. She didn’t need a wee before she left home… now she needs one right away! Uh-oh! But what will she do if there's just nowhere to go? It’s a wee-wee emergency! Giggles galore are guaranteed in this clever, comical board book which delivers lessons about the importance of self-awareness and always taking that last-chance toilet trip before leaving home. With Newson’s fun-filled rhymes, Beedie’s bold, vibrant illustrations, and a terrific twist in its tail that will tickle young readers, I Really, Really Need a Wee is simply bursting with fun… and perfect for little ones who are starting out on potty and toilet training.

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £6.99)

Age one plus:

We Love Veggies!

Becky Davies and Ailie Busby

It might sound strange but... here’s a tasty book that gives little ones full permission to play with food! Tots will love pulling out the sliding tray in the cover of this ingenious board book to reveal eight removable, double-sided press-out-and-play veggie characters. And wait for the miles of smiles as they follow the clues to match the correct board piece to each page. Do you know which veggie doesn’t need light to grow? And which veggie is really a flower? Written by Becky Davies and colourfully illustrated by Ailie Busby, We Love Veggies! cleverly combines an interactive guessing game with an early learning concept. ﻿With simple facts to share along the way, it’s the perfect book to encourage balanced, healthy eating habits through play, and is guaranteed to leave your toddlers hungry for more!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £8.99)