The Horse Dreamer by Holly Surplice

Explore themes of loss, family and healing in an exquisite story about a girl who rides through her grief on a magical horse, set sail with an eccentric crew of pirates and two orphans seeking happiness, and enjoy a last dazzling space journey through magic, danger and suspense in the final book of a trilogy masterpiece in an exciting autumn collection of children’s books.

Age 9 plus:

The Horse Dreamer

Holly Surplice

Saddle up and enjoy a beautiful, illustrated book that’s destined to be a must-have for all young horse fans this Christmas! This stunning hope-filled meditation on how we deal with the loss of a loved one is the debut middle-grade novel of author and illustrator Holly Surplice who finds inspiration in her life in the wild landscape of the Outer Hebrides.

Exploring themes of grief, family and healing in an accessible way for young readers, The Horse Dreamer stars a girl seeking comfort after the death of her father. The horse arrives in a storm when Merryn needs him most. Sorrel is a dreamlike, magical creature, seemingly made from the woods and the sea. Perhaps she wished him into existence and he quickly becomes her friend and confidant. Throughout the summer and autumn, they ride and play but as Christmas approaches, it will require all of Merryn’s new-found strength to help her mum and her sisters heal, too.

Surplice’s mesmerising story, which comes in a jacketed hardback and is exquisitely and atmospherically illustrated in blue ink throughout, has all the makings of a modern classic, with its moving, heartfelt words and an alluring sense of magical wonder. A story written with love… and bearing messages of hope.

(Chicken House, hardback, £12.99)

Age 8:

Scarlet Morning

ND Stevenson

Shiver me timbers, there’s a pirate adventure ahoy! Set sail with an eccentric crew of pirates in a brilliant, world-building debut middle grade adventure from award-winning graphic novelist ND Stevenson, the Los Angeles-based author and illustrator of Nimona and The Fire Never Goes Out.

Scarlet Morning is the first book of an illustrated duology and follows two orphans who leave the only home they’ve ever known to climb aboard a pirate ship. Viola and Wilmur have been waiting for their parents for fifteen boring years in the colourless town of Caveat. Their lives are a drudge of salt, trash, pirate stories, and what-ifs… until one very stormy night when Captain Cadence Chase breaks down their door. They cut a deal with the captain… Chase can take their most prized possession, a mysterious book, but only if she takes them too. After all, if their parents aren’t coming, Viola and Wilmur might as well have a grand adventure to find them. Setting sail into the treacherous and beautiful world beyond Caveat, the two inseparable friends must uncover the facts behind legend and the key to saving all of Dickerson’s Sea from obliteration – before the truth tears them apart.

Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime as Stevenson plunges us into an epic journey full of magic, escapades, friendship, atmospheric illustrations and thrilling worlds. Wickedly funny, featuring danger and drama at every turn, and with emotions running as deep as the ocean, Scarlet Morning is a tale of love, betrayal, and the extraordinary lengths people will undertake to save a world broken beyond repair. And don’t miss the boat when the second adventure leaves port!

(Quill Tree Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 8 plus:

Which Way to the Future?

Cressida Cowell

For twenty-five years, former Waterstones Children’s Laureate and bestselling author of the How to Train Your Dragon series, Cressida Cowell, had a magical story idea lying quietly in her shed, waiting patiently for its time to shine.

And when her Which Way to Anywhere trilogy burst on to the shelves three years ago in a shower of out-of-this-world magic, marvellous mapmaking, and a gallery of Cowell’s amazing, atmospheric artwork, it immediately won heaps of critical acclaim.

And now the charismatic, blended O’Hero-Smith family – with their magical secret and a child with a powerful gift – set out on their final spectacular thrill ride through breathtaking worlds. K2 O’Hero is a seemingly ordinary boy but he has a magic gift... he can draw maps and jump through Which Ways (shaped like an X) through space. He and his sister Izzabird, and step-siblings Theo and Mabel Smith, live on Planet Earth which, in case you do not know it, is a small, green little world, out on the end of a remote and rarely visited Milky Way. All Magic was supposed to have disappeared from this particular planet many centuries earlier but the O’Hero-Smith children have extraordinary Magical Gifts that the universe has never seen before. But two of them don't know it yet. What will Mabel and Izzabird's Gifts be and how will they navigate an astonishing number of Bounty Hunters, a High Witch, Were-dread Enraptor of the utmost cruelty, cunning and ambition, and three perilous tasks to reach the end of their story? After all, there’s nothing like an adventure to find out whether you are a Hero or not…

Youngsters will be holding their breath as they join the siblings for one last dazzling space journey through magic, maps, danger and suspense in a story in which fantasy has no bounds. Cowell’s gift for mesmerising world-building and her creation of characters you can see and hear has been central to these action-packed adventures which come with her trademark humour and rich imaginative powers. All galaxies lead to fun and adventure in this magical trilogy masterpiece!

(Hodder Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

Ella Jones vs the Battle Noise

Lucy Edwards with Katy Birchall

Ella Jones has already saved the world from an eternity of darkness but now she must face the god Homados who is hunting Hercules’ famous shield! Welcome to another blistering adventure from Lucy Edwards, a broadcaster, journalist, content creator, speaker and disability activist who lost her full eyesight at just 17 due to a rare genetic disease but, undaunted, has made it her mission to share her experiences and raise awareness about living with a disability. She is now one of the leading voices in diversity, equality and inclusion, and an ambassador and commercial model for global haircare giant Pantene.

After her daring mission in Ella Jones vs the Sun Stealer, first book in the series, 12-year-old blind girl Ella is back in action because Homados is planning to throw the world into chaos by increasing battle-noise until it’s unbearable for man. The only thing that helps drown out the noise is their own rage, their fury and their hate. As people come to realise this, they will begin to fight until the world descends into war and he, Homados, will grow more and more powerful. Ella, blind for two years and used to filtering out noise around her to calmly navigate her surroundings, is the heroine the world needs. Her quest – alongside her guide dog Miss Maisie, her best friend Finn, sister Poppy and River, a mysterious new kid at school – will see her journey to a remote island and encounter villains new and old.

Written with Katy Birchall, a bestselling author in her own right – and brought to life by the atmospheric illustrations of Luna Valentine – Ella Jones vs the Battle Noise is an all-action and empowering thriller which celebrates the strength and resilience of young people and proves that disabilities are no barrier to greatness. Brimming with edge-of-your-seat tension, and unexpected twists and turns, this empathetic adventure story shows young people that disabilities do not have to hold you back and that the power of goodness is in the hands of anyone with the determination to succeed.

(Scholastic, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Traitor Island: A Pick-Your-Own-Path Adventure

Tim Collins and Steven Wood

Catch the aliens before they take over your mind! Climb aboard, test your sleuthing skills and learn to make your own decisions with this out-of-this-world, pick-your-own-path book which immerses readers in a gripping alien adventure. You are part of a research team who have been sent to another planet to collect plant samples. Just as you prepare to head back to Earth, an alien life form is detected on board your ship. You and the crew are placed on a quarantine island for seven days to check you’re safe. Arguments break out as the crew accuse each other of being infected. The island is a jungle, lush and hot, and a sense of paranoia soon sweeps through the group… who can you trust on the island and can you work out who the aliens are before your mind is taken over, too? The second book in an exciting series written by Manchester-born author Tim Collins and illustrated by Steven Wood, Traitor Island features a fast-paced, branching structure with over 40 possible endings. At the end of each page there are two distinct options that will take the reader on different paths through the action – meaning that the reader controls the narrative (and their destiny!) throughout. Twenty illustrated puzzle missions are woven into the story at key turning points so readers are fully immersed in the story. Featuring Collins’ gripping plot twists and Wood’s atmospheric black and white illustrations, this is a sky-high adventure offering fun at every turn of the page!

(Buster Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 8 plus:

Unbelievable!

Stephen Mulhern

Abracadabra! Discover over 30 incredible tricks for kids in an unbelievably fascinating step-by-step guide from all-round entertainer and TV personality Stephen Mulhern as he lifts the lid on the secrets of magic. Packed with full colour artwork and inside stories direct from Mulhern, this is the perfect gift book for every aspiring young magician and will bring magic into all the family’s lives with tips, tricks and secrets. Mulhern has performed his very own magic and one-man variety shows up and down the country for the past 12 years and here he reveals how magic can make your life fantastic, too! By following the clear, step-by-step instructions, everyone can become a magician and don't worry if something goes wrong or you feel nervous performing, Mulhern has got you covered with useful top tips. Magic, he tells us, is so powerful that it can build confidence, help you prepare for anything and spread happiness like a beautiful gift. The thrilling world of magic awaits at the turn of every page!

(Piccadilly Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 7 plus:

Bunny vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business

Jamie Smart

Hold on to your hats and watch out for trouble… Bunny and Monkey are back in their exhilarating remastered series which delivers all the comedy and chaos of the daffy duo’s helter-skelter world, and is published for the first time in book form! This outrageously funny new adventure in the super-popular series features 213 pages of fast and furry-ous exuberant fun… plus some entertaining draw-it-yourself activities.

Bunny and Monkey are part of the Phoenix Presents series, published by David Fickling Books in partnership with The Phoenix comic, which goes from strength to strength, and much of that success is due to the genius of the extraordinarily talented illustrator Jamie Smart whose comic-strip Bunny vs Monkey books cause giant waves of laughter.

So welcome back to the Woods where chaos reigns supreme once more with the arrival of a new mischief-maker… Little Monkey, a smaller, cuter and even stranger Monkey than our beloved chaos-causer. But as Bunny and friends try to work out his motives, they are led far from the woods and into outer space. And on Planet Monkey, the laughs are positively intergalactic!

Laugh-out-loud comical and ingeniously addictive, these manic, high-energy stories were just made for fidgety readers who like their books to come with plenty of comic-strip pictures and loads of turbocharged snorts and sniggers. Madcap antics for a new generation of action kids!

(David Fickling Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 5 plus:

Adventuremice: Mousehole to the Centre of the Earth!

Philip Reeve and Sarah McIntyre

Youngsters love these meeces to pieces! The dream team of author Philip Reeve and illustrator Sarah McIntyre pool their talents for the new book in a simply delightful early reader series which has all the fun of TV hit Paw Patrol, and the charm and whimsy of classics like The Wind in the Willows. With its focus on fun, friendship and kindness, Adventuremice features Pedro, a timid little mouse who has proved himself to be brave enough to join the heroic team who protect the Mouse Islands from danger. In this new outing, the Adventuremice go on a mission when Uncle Bernie turns up with his incredible Mechanical Mole machine. Pedro and the crew burrow to an underground cave world unlike anything they’ve ever seen. There are tiny, twisty trees, and even tinier pterodactyls. But there's also a Hamstersaurus Rex on the loose! Can the team save the nervous local cavemice from this giant predator, or is there more to the creature than meets the eye? Reeve’s lively, heartwarming and fun-filled storytelling delivers all those ingredients that children love – immersive adventures, lovable heroes, reassuring friendships, exciting action and plenty of smiles – and all brought to vibrant, colourful life by McIntyre’s exquisitely characterful illustrations. A warm and whiskery favourite with mouse lovers of every age!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

Iris and Luna: A School Full of Magic!

Aurora Quirón, Isabel Escalante and Chezalbi

Magic, baby animals, friendship and adventures! Here’s the perfect gift for early readers who like their books to come with colour, fun and a big helping of super-cuteness. What’s better than a unicorn? A baby unicorn! What’s better than a puppy? A magical puppy! Join Iris and Luna at Abracadabra School as they train to be magical baby animal keepers, in this enchanting chapter book series written by Aurora Quirón and illustrated with pink and black artwork by Isabel Escalante and Chezalbi. Iris and Luna are like night and day. Iris likes rainbows, and Luna likes storms. However, they both have something in common… their love for animals. That's why their specialty at Abracadabra School is caring for magical creatures. As they meet their new classmates and start their lessons, they wonder which special baby animal best friend they will be matched with (Iris hopes for a baby unicorn, while Luna loves kittens!) But one day, something mysterious happens to the baby unicorns living in the school's forest. Can Iris, Luna and their friends solve the mystery? With humour, school escapades and a whole host of unicorns, rainbows and magic baby animals to enjoy, there could be no better addition to your children’s party bags.

(Farshore, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

Emily Brown and the Not-Very-Spooky Halloween

Cressida Cowell and Neal Layton

A ghost who’s lost his spook makes a spectacular spectral appearance in a new adventure for adorable duo Emily Brown and her sidekick rabbit Stanley in bestselling author Cressida Cowell and award-winning illustrator Neal Layton’s much-loved Emily Brown picture book series. Halloween has arrived and Emily Brown and Stanley are trying on their costumes when they hear a teeny-tiny ‘Boo!’ from the cupboard under the sink… it's a ghost! And not just any ghost… the sweetest one they've ever seen. But this sweet little ghostie is sad that he's Not-Very-Spooky, and he seems to be more frightened than frightening. Can Emily and Stanley help him to be brave and discover his spook? With Cowell’s fun-filled Halloween seasonal story, and Layton’s heart-melting and joyful illustrations, these ghostly goings-on are perfect for youngsters who like their scary stories to not be too scary!

(Hodder Children's Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Day the Jungle-net Broke

Marleen Lammers and Ian Smith

Swing through the trees and enjoy lots monkey business in a clever and comical picture book which introduces young children to the importance of NOT spending too much time on their digital devices. Written with humour, heart and wisdom by Marleen Lammers and gorgeously illustrated by the award-winning Ian Smith, The Day the Jungle-net Broke follows Miles the Monkey who finds himself unexpectedly with time on his hands when the jungle-net breaks. Miles panics. Without his i-tree, how will he tree-time his family and how will he order bananas from his Just Peel app? It feels disastrous. But with all this time on his hands, and no screens around, Miles discovers that there’s a bit more to a monkey’s good life than he had realised. Perfectly pitched to encourage moderation, rather than demonising screens altogether, Lammers’ cute caper shows youngsters what adventures are out there beyond our screens and that being device-free can offer shared fun with your friends and family in lots of other different ways.

(New Frontier Publishing, paperback, £8.99)

Age one plus:

Weather Tots: Bowie Joins the Team and Blizz Builds a Snowman

Caroline Crowe and Nia Gould

Rain or shine they’re here to play, what will the weather tots do today? Say hello to the Weather Tots, the lovable stars of a delightful series of picture books about a charismatic group of young weather characters who are discovering their incredible powers through fun-filled and informative adventures. Written by Caroline Crowe and illustrated by Nia Gould, Weather Tots is the perfect series to intrigue young children to the different types of weather.

In Bowie Joins the Team, the Weather Tots can’t wait to meet their new classmate Bowie, but why is he so hard to find? The Tots find out how rainbows are made and welcome a new pupil to Weather School! And in Blizz Builds a Snowman, the Weather Tots learn about snow. Blizz wants to build the perfect snowman but things go wrong when the other Weather Tots try to help. Can they find a way of working together?

The Weather Tots don’t always realise the strength of their powers but their wise teacher, Professor Cloud, is always on hand to guide them. Set in a school environment, the stories and characters are highly relatable for young children and each book includes a make-and-do activity at the end, linked with the story, and a weather fact from Professor Cloud. A series that’s an all-weathers winner!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99 each)